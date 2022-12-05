Twitter reacts to DJ Uiagalelei entering transfer portal

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei announced on Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei passed for a career-best 2,520 yards with 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions, completing 61.9% of his throws in 13 starts this season (PFF stats). He earned ACC QB of the week in the overtime win at Wake Forest with 371 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Uiagalelei ranked second on the team in rushing with 664 yards and seven TDs.

Twitter was abuzz with reactions about DJU leaving Clemson:

One of the best teammates I’ve ever had, without a doubt. Love u 5. Can’t wait to see where God takes ya🤍🦾 https://t.co/yqCqrj5UVw — willshipley1.eth (@willshipley2021) December 5, 2022

Thank you 5.. you represented your family, the paw, and yourself honorably. I’ve met some great men in my life and you’re up there with the best of them.

A warrior! Where men fold, you fought. All 10 stand on them. https://t.co/vA5jQ070FC — Tajh Boyd December 5, 2022

One of the most down to earth people I’ve ever met. He always took the time to talk to me and my family. His leadership is incredible https://t.co/oryJFmTumH — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) December 5, 2022

One of the realest. Love you family❤️ https://t.co/J4szJXkM2a — Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) December 5, 2022

If my back was against the wall and I could call one person, it would be @DJUiagalelei. I’m a fan forever. https://t.co/BCWZYL8zG4 — BT Potter December 5, 2022

God always has a plan nephew. It may not be when we want it BUT it's always ON TIME! Never stop #grinding, always give #thanks and take it one day at a time DJ. Uncle loves u❤️. U never know, the DJ/MATAYO duo is a possibility 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/TtJflZRPhx — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) December 5, 2022

Nearly half the ACC's Week 1 starting QBs are in the portal:



Devin Leary (NC State)

Brennan Armstrong (UVA)

DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson)

Kedon Slovis (Pitt)

Jeff Sims (GT)

Phil Jurkovec (BC) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 5, 2022

Best landing spot for QB DJ Uiagalelei ⬇️@dannykanell: UCLA pic.twitter.com/EHXUlxSksa — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 5, 2022

It’s crazy, to see all the love for my son DJ is unbelievable. Calls, Text, DM’s and Post. Im just grateful to see all the outpouring of love and support for my son. I’m excited for my sons future. I’m excited for both my kids. Thank you Clemson for everything 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oua7VlcLQ9 — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) December 5, 2022