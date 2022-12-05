CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Twitter reacts to DJ Uiagalelei entering transfer portal

2022 Dec 5

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei announced on Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei passed for a career-best 2,520 yards with 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions, completing 61.9% of his throws in 13 starts this season (PFF stats). He earned ACC QB of the week in the overtime win at Wake Forest with 371 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Uiagalelei ranked second on the team in rushing with 664 yards and seven TDs.

Twitter was abuzz with reactions about DJU leaving Clemson:

