Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to South Carolina

Check out some of the reactions on social media after the close contest:

I think this might also prompt some changes on Clemson's staff at some point. The Gamecocks are good, not great, and that effort was on the embarrassing side for Clemson's defense. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 30, 2024

It looks like South Carolina tried to plant the flag on the #Clemson logo, but the scrum denies it.



Looks like a mesh of Clemson students and players. pic.twitter.com/a0ETygLKUk — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) November 30, 2024

South Carolina holds off Clemson for its sixth-straight win‼️ pic.twitter.com/UOTr9dGWAv — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 30, 2024

Clemson was 100-6 when winning the turnover margin and 160-7 when leading going into the fourth quarter under Dabo Swinney before today. Did both and lost today to South Carolina 17-14. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 30, 2024

Clemson ball boy: I need my ball back.



Demetrius Knight: No pic.twitter.com/EHan5L9XGM — TRC (@RubrChickens) November 30, 2024

Tough loss💔 but Im proud of my teammates for fighting until the end🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/iJfPdxuNDJ — 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) November 30, 2024

The singlemost gutsy performance from a South Carolina QB against Clemson I've ever seen.



LaNorris Sellers is the truth. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 30, 2024

South Carolina's final rushing total against Clemson was 267 yards at 6.4 yards per carry. Excluding sacks, it 276 rushing yards at 7.1 a carry. QB LaNorris Sellers was the standout there w/ 16 carries for 166 yards and 2 TDs (and that total includes some sack yardage) — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 30, 2024

The best player on the field beat the better team today.



Sellers was the difference. He was a magician. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) November 30, 2024

The PA just came on telling Clemson football players to "please return to the locker room." Game ended at 3:28 p.m., guess some players were still lingering -- there was a tense moment as USC planted the flag and some Clemson players hung back to contest that — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 30, 2024

God is good, all the time. Love this team and these coaches. — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) November 30, 2024

Audible “USC! USC!” chants from midfield at Clemson as a Gamecocks flag waves at Death Valley pic.twitter.com/RHkAix2RP0 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 30, 2024

#Clemson didn’t execute at a high enough level in the 2nd Half to win the game. South Carolina earned that one and Sellers is a star — credit where it’s due.



Tigers left points on the board 3-4x today and it cost them mightily. — Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) November 30, 2024

Clemson couldn't stop LaNorris Sellers 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sHL7077Qm5 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 30, 2024

After the Gamecocks huge rivalry win over the Tigers, Shane Beamer climbs the steps and praises the band, comes down the steps back to the field, only to go back to the band to climb the ladder and celebrate some more.

Beamer is fired up!!!@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/UedH63UUBG — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) November 30, 2024

South Carolina coach said he hopes Syracuse beats Miami so Clemson goes to the Acc Championship 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ySUN94sBu5 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 30, 2024

As a vocal advocate for improved roster management at Clemson I find it sadly poetic that the game sealing INT was made by a transfer. Two years ago two transfers also handed the Tigers a defeat in front of their home fans.



Dabo ain’t bigger than this rivalry. Time to wake up. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 30, 2024

I would like to not hear a single word about playoffs again until Clemson can *at least* win the ACC. Kids don’t know what winning at a high level is like. Not one of them on the roster has experienced it. — Ellis Tolbert (@EllisTolbert) November 30, 2024