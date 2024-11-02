Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Louisville

The Tigers' previous 22-game home winning streak in night games, dating back to 2013, was broken tonight.

Social media was abuzz with the mediocre performance of the Tigers against a tough Cardinals team.

LOUISVILLE GETS ITS FIRST-EVER WIN AGAINST CLEMSON 😱 pic.twitter.com/YXgU4M3JRy — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2024

Cut blocks and Cover 2 got us tonight 🥲 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 3, 2024

He really hit the 'night night' celebration at the Clemson mascot 😅😴 pic.twitter.com/P6JatHZ4XV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 3, 2024

Those two blocked FGs stand out in a big way right about now. Just inexcusable. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 3, 2024

And just to make this the absolute worst--this is Clemson's big recruiting push. This game...lol. — QT (@QuackingTiger) November 3, 2024

TD Clemson. It's now 33-21 Louisville ... and Clemson once again goes for an XP to make it a 12-pt game. Going for 2 there puts you in a spot where you could be down just 11 points (one TD + 2pc, then a FG), but twice Clemson has opted against doing it — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 3, 2024

Previously one-loss Clemson and unbeaten Pitt both gonna go down tonight. Miami and SMU are atop the ACC standings. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 3, 2024

Yeah-Im off the Wes Goodwin train.



But I hate to tell you all--u can't not do NIL and the transfer portal and not have your team talent slide. This game is certainly evidence of unfortunate decline.



How did you not play with tempo before?(the answer is Dabo and the call-sheet) — QT (@QuackingTiger) November 3, 2024

#3 Penn State lost

#10 Texas A&M lost

#11 Iowa State lost

#11 Clemson lost

#17 Kansas State lost

#18 Pitt lost

#24 Illinois lost



Chaos? Nope, College Football — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) November 3, 2024

Massive shoutout to the banged up Louisville OL. Clemson had zero sacks tonight, which seems hard to believe considering Jeff Brohm told me earlier in the week this is the thinnest he has ever been in the OL room. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 3, 2024

Louisville did the go-to-sleep motion to the Clemson mascot on that TD. pic.twitter.com/bzu5s6Szwk — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 3, 2024

Fans throwing bottles on the field at Clemson in a disastrous loss to Louisville.



Gamecock fans getting ready to storm the field after a monumental win over Texas A&M.



What a day in the state of South Carolina. — Jack Veltri (@Jacktveltri) November 3, 2024

Refs didn’t bother explaining why they determined Clemson didn’t recover an onside kick even though it looked like they may have



As a result their fans tried to pull a Texas and failed at it and then Louisville immediately scored pic.twitter.com/Nm8K5y1Jxh — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 3, 2024

Since the 11-minute mark, Clemson should have been running a two-minute offense. Instead, it's sugar huddles and time just bleeds. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 3, 2024

FINAL: Louisville 33, No. 11 Clemson 21.



The Cardinals secure their FIRST EVER victory over the Tigers—and they do it in Death Valley. Huge salute to the entire coaching staff and players! pic.twitter.com/tSp9bKzzAW — 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) November 3, 2024

Jeff Brohm is the upset king in College Football.



2018 - W vs. #2 Ohio State (49-20)

2021 - W vs. #2 Iowa (24-7)

2021 - W vs. #3 Michigan State (40-29)

2023 - W vs. #10 Notre Dame (33-20)

2024 - W vs. #11 Clemson (33-21) pic.twitter.com/EzJhJOvZKz — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 3, 2024

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm: “Really proud of our football team.” Says the Cardinals have been playing good ball all year — three losses to ranked teams — and it finally came together tonight in upset of No. 11 Clemson pic.twitter.com/jd5s2EEjm0 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 3, 2024

Alabama’s at large playoff chances at 10-2 just got better than:



Clemson

Texas A&M

Iowa State

Kansas State



All in a day without playing. College football — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) November 3, 2024

Heading into last season the Tigers were 58-0 under Swinney when posting 200 yards passing and rushing in the same game. The loss at Duke to open the 2023 season broke that streak. Clemson is now 63-2 under Swinney with those numbers. Tigers had 200 on both fronts tonight — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 3, 2024