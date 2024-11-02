|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Louisville
No. 8 Clemson lost to Louisville 33-21 in football for the first time in school history on Saturday night.
The Tigers' previous 22-game home winning streak in night games, dating back to 2013, was broken tonight. Social media was abuzz with the mediocre performance of the Tigers against a tough Cardinals team. Check out some of the reactions below: LOUISVILLE GETS ITS FIRST-EVER WIN AGAINST CLEMSON 😱 pic.twitter.com/YXgU4M3JRy Cut blocks and Cover 2 got us tonight 🥲 He really hit the 'night night' celebration at the Clemson mascot 😅😴 pic.twitter.com/P6JatHZ4XV Those two blocked FGs stand out in a big way right about now. Just inexcusable. And just to make this the absolute worst--this is Clemson's big recruiting push. This game...lol. TD Clemson. It's now 33-21 Louisville ... and Clemson once again goes for an XP to make it a 12-pt game. Going for 2 there puts you in a spot where you could be down just 11 points (one TD + 2pc, then a FG), but twice Clemson has opted against doing it Previously one-loss Clemson and unbeaten Pitt both gonna go down tonight. Miami and SMU are atop the ACC standings. Yeah-Im off the Wes Goodwin train. #3 Penn State lost Massive shoutout to the banged up Louisville OL. Clemson had zero sacks tonight, which seems hard to believe considering Jeff Brohm told me earlier in the week this is the thinnest he has ever been in the OL room. Louisville did the go-to-sleep motion to the Clemson mascot on that TD. pic.twitter.com/bzu5s6Szwk Fans throwing bottles on the field at Clemson in a disastrous loss to Louisville. Refs didn’t bother explaining why they determined Clemson didn’t recover an onside kick even though it looked like they may have Since the 11-minute mark, Clemson should have been running a two-minute offense. Instead, it's sugar huddles and time just bleeds. FINAL: Louisville 33, No. 11 Clemson 21. Jeff Brohm is the upset king in College Football. Louisville coach Jeff Brohm: “Really proud of our football team.” Says the Cardinals have been playing good ball all year — three losses to ranked teams — and it finally came together tonight in upset of No. 11 Clemson pic.twitter.com/jd5s2EEjm0 Alabama’s at large playoff chances at 10-2 just got better than: Heading into last season the Tigers were 58-0 under Swinney when posting 200 yards passing and rushing in the same game. The loss at Duke to open the 2023 season broke that streak. Clemson is now 63-2 under Swinney with those numbers. Tigers had 200 on both fronts tonight Dabo Swinney says the one positive for #Clemson tonight is that the team didn't quit.@ClemsonTigerNet
But I hate to tell you all--u can't not do NIL and the transfer portal and not have your team talent slide. This game is certainly evidence of unfortunate decline.
How did you not play with tempo before?(the answer is Dabo and the call-sheet)
#10 Texas A&M lost
#11 Iowa State lost
#11 Clemson lost
#17 Kansas State lost
#18 Pitt lost
#24 Illinois lost
Chaos? Nope, College Football
Gamecock fans getting ready to storm the field after a monumental win over Texas A&M.
What a day in the state of South Carolina.
As a result their fans tried to pull a Texas and failed at it and then Louisville immediately scored pic.twitter.com/Nm8K5y1Jxh
The Cardinals secure their FIRST EVER victory over the Tigers—and they do it in Death Valley. Huge salute to the entire coaching staff and players! pic.twitter.com/tSp9bKzzAW
2018 - W vs. #2 Ohio State (49-20)
2021 - W vs. #2 Iowa (24-7)
2021 - W vs. #3 Michigan State (40-29)
2023 - W vs. #10 Notre Dame (33-20)
2024 - W vs. #11 Clemson (33-21) pic.twitter.com/EzJhJOvZKz
Clemson
Texas A&M
Iowa State
Kansas State
All in a day without playing. College football
The Tigers' previous 22-game home winning streak in night games, dating back to 2013, was broken tonight.
Social media was abuzz with the mediocre performance of the Tigers against a tough Cardinals team.
Check out some of the reactions below:
LOUISVILLE GETS ITS FIRST-EVER WIN AGAINST CLEMSON 😱 pic.twitter.com/YXgU4M3JRy— ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2024
Cut blocks and Cover 2 got us tonight 🥲— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 3, 2024
He really hit the 'night night' celebration at the Clemson mascot 😅😴 pic.twitter.com/P6JatHZ4XV— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 3, 2024
Those two blocked FGs stand out in a big way right about now. Just inexcusable.— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 3, 2024
And just to make this the absolute worst--this is Clemson's big recruiting push. This game...lol.— QT (@QuackingTiger) November 3, 2024
TD Clemson. It's now 33-21 Louisville ... and Clemson once again goes for an XP to make it a 12-pt game. Going for 2 there puts you in a spot where you could be down just 11 points (one TD + 2pc, then a FG), but twice Clemson has opted against doing it— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 3, 2024
Previously one-loss Clemson and unbeaten Pitt both gonna go down tonight. Miami and SMU are atop the ACC standings.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 3, 2024
Yeah-Im off the Wes Goodwin train.
#3 Penn State lost
Massive shoutout to the banged up Louisville OL. Clemson had zero sacks tonight, which seems hard to believe considering Jeff Brohm told me earlier in the week this is the thinnest he has ever been in the OL room.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 3, 2024
Louisville did the go-to-sleep motion to the Clemson mascot on that TD. pic.twitter.com/bzu5s6Szwk— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 3, 2024
Fans throwing bottles on the field at Clemson in a disastrous loss to Louisville.
Refs didn’t bother explaining why they determined Clemson didn’t recover an onside kick even though it looked like they may have
Since the 11-minute mark, Clemson should have been running a two-minute offense. Instead, it's sugar huddles and time just bleeds.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 3, 2024
FINAL: Louisville 33, No. 11 Clemson 21.
Jeff Brohm is the upset king in College Football.
Louisville coach Jeff Brohm: “Really proud of our football team.” Says the Cardinals have been playing good ball all year — three losses to ranked teams — and it finally came together tonight in upset of No. 11 Clemson pic.twitter.com/jd5s2EEjm0— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 3, 2024
Alabama’s at large playoff chances at 10-2 just got better than:
Heading into last season the Tigers were 58-0 under Swinney when posting 200 yards passing and rushing in the same game. The loss at Duke to open the 2023 season broke that streak. Clemson is now 63-2 under Swinney with those numbers. Tigers had 200 on both fronts tonight— David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 3, 2024
Dabo Swinney says the one positive for #Clemson tonight is that the team didn't quit.@ClemsonTigerNet— Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) November 3, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now