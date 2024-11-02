CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Louisville

Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Louisville
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 2 23:24

No. 8 Clemson lost to Louisville 33-21 in football for the first time in school history on Saturday night.

The Tigers' previous 22-game home winning streak in night games, dating back to 2013, was broken tonight.

Social media was abuzz with the mediocre performance of the Tigers against a tough Cardinals team.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Louisville
Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Louisville
WATCH: Clemson fans throw debris onto field after questionable call
WATCH: Clemson fans throw debris onto field after questionable call
Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Virginia Tech
Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Virginia Tech
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts