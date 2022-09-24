Twitter reacts to Clemson's defensive performance against Wake Forest

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson and Wake Forest are currently in a dramatic 38-38 tie in the four quarter of an entertaining matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The Clemson defense has had a hard time covering Wake Forest's wide receivers as they have had a field day catching several long bombs.

National media pundits, Clemson fans, and former players react to the defensive performance against the Demon Deacons:

Hartman is equal opportunity - he's toasted Davis, Lukus, Pride, and Wiggins all. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 24, 2022

Wake Forest tied with Clemson at 35 w/11 minutes remaining. This is most points Wake has scored vs. Clemson in 19 years since scoring 45 points in 2003 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2022

Put Tyler Davis & Bresee at corner at this point. — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) September 24, 2022

This game putting on a clinic for how not to defend the pass. Amazing display on both sides. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) September 24, 2022

It looks like these DBs have been coached to NOT turn around. Never seen anything like it — David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 24, 2022

Sam



Hartman



Has



Five



Touchdown



Passes



vs



Clemson. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 24, 2022

Thing is, a DPI is a 15-yard penalty.



The plays they're getting flagged for would go for twice that.



I submit to you this is good strategy by the Clemson DBs. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 24, 2022

When I talked to Clawson earlier this week, he said that, in past losses to Clemson, Wake has had plenty of open WRs. What it hasn't had is time to get the ball to them. So yes, the Tigers DBs are getting destroyed. But how has this vaunted D front not disrupted Hartman at all? — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 24, 2022

In fairness to Clemson's DBs, they've EARNED these DPIs (and probably saved themselves about 100 YAC in the process.) — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 24, 2022

Clemson has gone after Sam Hartman today.



That's been a bad plan.



Hartman vs. the blitz: 6-of-8 for 130 yards and 3 TDs.



Hartman vs. normal rush: 5-of-9 for 39 yards.



h/t @ESPNStatsInfo — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 24, 2022

Clemson cannot. defend. Wake's. receivers. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 24, 2022

Sam Hartman is just the second ACC QB since 2012 with at least five TD passes in a game vs. Clemson.



The only other: Nathan Peterman for Pittsburgh in 2016. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 24, 2022

Wake QB Sam Hartman's third quarter stat line vs. Clemson:



8-of-9 for 152 yards and three TDs. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 24, 2022

#WakeForest QB Sam Hartman has the attention of NFL scouts. Putting some impressive plays/throws on his resume tape today. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 24, 2022

Most points allowed by Clemson vs ACC since 2012:

2013 vs FSU (51)

2012 vs FSU (49)

2012 vs NCSU (48)

2020 vs ND (47)

2022 vs Wake (45)* — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 24, 2022

No one was within 12 yard of he received. Wake TD in the middle of the endzone — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) September 24, 2022

Sam Hartman breaks his own Wake Forest single game passing TD record, now stands alone at 6, with a 45-38 lead over Clemson in OT. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 24, 2022

A #Clemson secondary that was toast all game comes up with the game winning defensive play, Wiggins on the play but the throw was into double coverage. — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) September 24, 2022