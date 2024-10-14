BREAKING

TV announcers for Clemson-Virginia

TV announcers for Clemson-Virginia
2024 Oct 14

No. 10/9 Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC) will face Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC on Saturday, October 19, at noon ET on the ACC Network.

Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Coley Harvey (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

Clemson leads the overall series 40-8-1 and has won five in a row over the Cavaliers.

