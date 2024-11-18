CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel

TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 18 19:16

No. 17/16 Clemson (8-2, 7-1 ACC) will face The Citadel (5-6, 3-5 SOCON) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC on Saturday, November 23, at 3:30 PM ET on the CW.

Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Max Browne (analyst), and Treavor Scales (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

The Tigers are a 50.5-point favorite.

Clemson has won 18 consecutive games over the Bulldogs, dating back to 1932.

The Tigers topped The Citadel 49-0 in 2020.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Depth charts look for Clemson-The Citadel
Depth charts look for Clemson-The Citadel
TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel
TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel
Vegas odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina, The Citadel
Vegas odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina, The Citadel
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts