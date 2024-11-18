TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 17/16 Clemson (8-2, 7-1 ACC) will face The Citadel (5-6, 3-5 SOCON) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC on Saturday, November 23, at 3:30 PM ET on the CW. Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Max Browne (analyst), and Treavor Scales (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station. The Tigers are a 50.5-point favorite. Clemson has won 18 consecutive games over the Bulldogs, dating back to 1932. The Tigers topped The Citadel 49-0 in 2020.

