Trevor Lawrence, wife announce pregnancy
A great offseason ($275 million contract extension) just got even better for T-Law.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced Thursday via Instagram the happy news that they are expecting their first child. The young couple shared a few shots of them together with their recent sonogram photos. "A little Lawrence on the way 🤍," they posted. The couple met in high school and were married on April 20, 2021. The Jaguars official Instagram account commented, “We’re having a baby! 😭🫶 Congratulations y’all.” Congrats to T-Law and Marissa from everyone at TigerNet.com.
