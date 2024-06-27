CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Trevor Lawrence, wife announce pregnancy

Trevor Lawrence, wife announce pregnancy
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jun 27 15:29

A great offseason ($275 million contract extension) just got even better for T-Law.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced Thursday via Instagram the happy news that they are expecting their first child.

The young couple shared a few shots of them together with their recent sonogram photos.

"A little Lawrence on the way 🤍," they posted.

The couple met in high school and were married on April 20, 2021.

The Jaguars official Instagram account commented, “We’re having a baby! 😭🫶 Congratulations y’all.”

Congrats to T-Law and Marissa from everyone at TigerNet.com.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence, wife announce pregnancy
Trevor Lawrence, wife announce pregnancy
Throwback Thursday: Clemson's 56-7 thrashing of South Carolina: Todd Ellis Edition
Throwback Thursday: Clemson's 56-7 thrashing of South Carolina: Todd Ellis Edition
WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Jaeden Zackery
WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Jaeden Zackery
Former Tiger nominated for 2024 ESPY Award
Former Tiger nominated for 2024 ESPY Award
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts