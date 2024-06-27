Trevor Lawrence, wife announce pregnancy

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced Thursday via Instagram the happy news that they are expecting their first child.

The young couple shared a few shots of them together with their recent sonogram photos.

"A little Lawrence on the way 🤍," they posted.

The couple met in high school and were married on April 20, 2021.

The Jaguars official Instagram account commented, “We’re having a baby! 😭🫶 Congratulations y’all.”

