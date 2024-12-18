CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Trevor Lawrence has surgery on left shoulder
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had surgery to repair the AC joint sprain on his left shoulder on Tuesday.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Lawrence will fully recover and be ready for their offseason program in the spring.

This season, Lawrence completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Jaguars have struggled, sitting at 3-11, but they will likely grab one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million extension ($200 million guaranteed) before the season.

Both Lawrence and the Jaguars will look to turn things around in 2025.

