TJ Parker, Cade Klubnik earn national player of the week honors

TigerNet Staff by

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced today that Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker has been named as the organization’s National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 24-20 win at Pitt on Saturday. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK T.J. PARKER, CLEMSON Sophomore, Defensive End, Phenix City, AL T.J. Parker recorded seven tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 quarterback sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in Clemson's 24-20 win against Pitt. Parker's 4.0 sacks were a career high and tied the Clemson school record. With the win, the Tigers improved to 8-2, 7-1 in the ACC. Parker was also named to PFF's national team of the week. Notes: It is the second time this year (Sept. 11, QB Cade Klubnik) that a Clemson player has earned Player of Week honors. It is also the 14th time a Clemson player has earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004. The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced today that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has earned Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 24-20 win at Pitt on Saturday. Each week, the honor recognizes the top offensive player in college football either from or in the state of Texas. With the Clemson Tigers trailing and on their own 25-yard line with 1:36 to play, quarterback Cade Klubnik led the Tigers 75 yards in three plays for a winning score to lift Clemson to a 24-20 win at Pittsburgh. The winning score came on a 50-yard run from Klubnik. The junior quarterback finished 27-41 for 288 yards and two touchdowns through the air along with his rushing touchdown. Cade Klubnik is a graduate of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

