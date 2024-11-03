Tigers slide in latest AP Top 25

The Tigers checked in at No. 19 in the latest poll.

In total, two Top 10 teams were upset by unranked foes, with Clemson to Louisville, 33-21, and Texas A&M at South Carolina, 44-20. Three in that tier lost total with Penn State unable to hold the home field against Ohio State, falling 20-13.

Also in the ACC, No. 18 Pitt fell at No. 20 SMU, 48-25, for the Mustangs to take another step in their unbeaten conference run.

The new Top 10 is Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, BYU and Notre Dame.

Clemson fell out of the ESPN Playoff Predictor Top 24 listed with around double-digit percentage chances or better. FPI says the Tigers still have a 7% percent shot, and an even lower conference title percentage (2.4).

The Tigers will get a greater idea of their at-large chances with the first CFP committee rankings unveiled on Tuesday (7 p.m./ESPN).

Clemson was ranked No. 17 in the updated Coaches Poll.

AP Poll - 11/3

1. Oregon (62 first votes)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. LSU

15. Texas A&M

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Army

19. Clemson

20. Washington State

21. Colorado

22. Kansas State

23. Pitt

24. Vanderbilt

25. Louisville

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.