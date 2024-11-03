|
Tigers slide in latest AP Top 25
Clemson dropped eight spots in the latest AP Top 25.
The Tigers checked in at No. 19 in the latest poll. In total, two Top 10 teams were upset by unranked foes, with Clemson to Louisville, 33-21, and Texas A&M at South Carolina, 44-20. Three in that tier lost total with Penn State unable to hold the home field against Ohio State, falling 20-13. Also in the ACC, No. 18 Pitt fell at No. 20 SMU, 48-25, for the Mustangs to take another step in their unbeaten conference run. The new Top 10 is Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, BYU and Notre Dame. Clemson fell out of the ESPN Playoff Predictor Top 24 listed with around double-digit percentage chances or better. FPI says the Tigers still have a 7% percent shot, and an even lower conference title percentage (2.4). The Tigers will get a greater idea of their at-large chances with the first CFP committee rankings unveiled on Tuesday (7 p.m./ESPN). Clemson was ranked No. 17 in the updated Coaches Poll. AP Poll - 11/3 1. Oregon (62 first votes) 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Miami 5. Texas 6. Penn State 7. Tennessee 8. Indiana 9. BYU 10. Notre Dame 11. Alabama 12. Boise State 13. SMU 14. LSU 15. Texas A&M 16. Ole Miss 17. Iowa State 18. Army 19. Clemson 20. Washington State 21. Colorado 22. Kansas State 23. Pitt 24. Vanderbilt 25. Louisville Others receiving votes: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.
