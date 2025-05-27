sports_football
TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton  ·  Assoc. Editor ·  7 hours ago

Tiger fans, it’s another giveaway time!

We’re celebrating Clemson spirit by giving away our last two new sealed copies of College Football 25 for PS5!

How to enter:

Tell us your favorite place on Clemson’s campus and why it holds a special place in your heart. Whether it’s the Hill, the Amphitheater, the reflection pond, Death Valley, a dorm, or somewhere else — we want to hear your story!

Two winners will receive: One (1) copy of EA Sports College Football 25 for PS5.

Submit your answer in the comments below.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 21) Author
spacer TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 TigerNet News®
spacer Slims
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 Tigerman5000
spacer the esso club
 tigervw
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 tigerdru93
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 TheMatney
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 jamesdrew1990®
spacer Clints Barbershop
 cu85tiger®
spacer Yes, the most relaxing barber shop trips ever!
 nosmelC®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 LEBO15
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 jclonin7
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 paladin89®
spacer Behind The Rallycats ---
 Xander5000
spacer Easily the bell tower at Tilman Hall***
 Paws-itive Tiger
spacer Dang - I had an opportunity to help put electric candles
 Paws-itive Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 Mventura249
spacer My seat at Doug Kingsmore.***
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 fleacircustrainer®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 Alum61®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 JAXTiger95
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 fleacircustrainer®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Giveaway #4: What's your favorite spot at Clemson?
 TigerNation653®
