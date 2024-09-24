Tigerama postponed due to threat of inclement weather

Tigerama, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather and an abundance of caution related to event setup and travel considerations for performers and guests. Tigerama will now take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Stadium, the day before Clemson's home game against Virginia. X Ambassadors is still scheduled to perform following the event and all purchased tickets will be honored on the 18th. Ticket information is available on the Tigerama website. More information will be provided to ticket holders via email. The Central Spirit float build and Habitat for Humanity build on Bowman Field will both continue as weather permits. University officials are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and its potential impacts on main campus. Be sure you are signed up to receive CU Alerts, monitor your local TV and radio stations for the latest weather reports and make preparations now for potential heavy rainfall and high wind gusts.