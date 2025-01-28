Three Tigers ranked in Top 25 impact players for 2025

Tom Allen will have some talented and impactful standouts to work with in 2025. On3 ranked the Top 25 most impactful players for the 2025 season, and three of Allen's new defenders made the list. That's led by defensive end T.J. Parker at No. 16. Parker heads into his first season eligible for NFL draft selection with 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks to his name already. He also has 105 tackles total, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three pass breakups in 1,085 snaps over 27 career games (17 starts) from 2023-24. Parker set the Clemson record for forced fumbles in a single season with six in 2024, and his 12.5 tackles for loss in 2023 broke Clemson's true freshman record (12.0 by Myles Murphy in 2020) and tied for the national lead among freshmen. Next on the list is Peter Woods at No. 18, who came in as a 5-star talent and saw a mixed season due to injury and position uncertainty last year. He enters 2025 credited with 59 tackles (11.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 698 snaps over 23 games (12 starts) and was honored as a freshman All-American in 2023, where he contributed 8.5 TFLs, three sacks and a forced fumble. Woods still graded out at 83.3 on PFF this past season (29th nationally among PFF position group, min. ~200 snaps), which was slightly down from 2023 (87.6). Cornerback Avieon Terrell is next up at No. 23 in the ranking. He is coming off of a second-team All-ACC selection with 64 tackles (4.5 for loss), 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a sack in 816 defensive snaps over 14 games (all starts). One area Terrell will have to work on comes with penalties, as he went from zero in 374 snaps as a freshman to a team-leading seven in 833 snaps as a sophomore (per PFF). Facing more top WRs last year also, his passer rating allowed went from 42.8 to 70.9 with his first three touchdowns surrendered.

