Three Tigers ranked in ESPN Top 100 players of the season

Three Clemson Tigers made ESPN's Top 100 players of the 2024 season. T.J. Parker leads the way at No. 46 overall. "As good as any defender in the country over the second half of the season, Parker utterly dominated Clemson's last six games on the D-line, in which he racked up 6 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles. For the season, Parker ranked third in the ACC in sacks (11), second in TFLs (19.5) and second nationally in forced fumbles with six. He did all of that despite Clemson's defensive line turning in its worst season overall in more than a decade. Expect even bigger things in 2025 as the Tigers reload upfront, building around Parker and fellow D-lineman Peter Woods," ESPN's David Hale said. With the season concluding last night, T.J. Parker ended the 2024 campaign as the only player in the nation to rank in the Top 10 nationally in forced fumbles (six, T-2nd), tackles for loss (19.5, 5th) and sacks (11.0, 9th). https://t.co/nsfTtvdl4K — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) January 21, 2025 Cade Klubnik is next at No. 53. "After an uneven first two seasons at Clemson, Klubnik finally put it all together in 2024 and emerged as one of the best QBs in the country. Klubnik topped 4,000 yards of total offense and racked up 43 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions all season. His finish to 2024, however, might be the biggest reason for optimism moving forward. In his last three games, all vs. top-15 teams, he completed 62% of his throws for 878 yards with nine touchdowns. Klubnik likely enters 2025 as one of the favorites for the Heisman trophy," said Hale.

Barrett Carter rounds out the list at No. 100.

"Carter was Clemson's most versatile defender and defensive leader in 2024. He finished with 82 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and 8 QB hurries. Carter excelled as a pass rusher (13 pressures), a run defender (11 tackles for a loss or no gain on runs) and in pass defense, breaking up nine passes on 388 snaps in coverage. He finished his four-year stint at Clemson as one of the school's most prolific defenders, racking up 231 career tackles," Hale said.

Clemson transfer and Texas safety Andrew Mukuba made the ranking at No. 93.

Heisman winner Travis Hunter at Colorado led the list.

Clemson faced two in the Top 10 with Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (7) and South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard (10).

