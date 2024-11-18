The great, good and ugly for Clemson football through 10 games

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson profiles as a solid Top 15 team statistically. That's where you find them in ESPN's Football Power Index (12), the FEI ratings (13) and the ESPN-hosted SP+ metric (14). Within those numbers, Clemson's offense is rated as high as No. 9 nationally, and the defense is rated as high as 23rd, which are both higher than the traditional total (10th) and scoring offense (14th) and total (49th) and scoring defense measures (52nd). The metrics are billed to remove garbage-time stats, which greatly hampered the numbers for Clemson's defense with big leads and ample substitutions. Clemson has also continued to do well in the turnover margin, on the plus side of things for the seventh time this season in the performance at Pitt and in the Top 10 nationally in turnovers lost (2nd; 6), interceptions thrown (6th; 4), fumbles lost (7th; 2) and turnover margin (7th; 1.2). On the comically bad side, the Tigers are tied for last in kicks blocked (132nd; 6) and hold triple-digit metrics by all services in overall special teams rating. Another stat of note is that Clemson has risen to 30th in red zone offense (89.7% scoring) but sits in 83rd in TD percentage in that area (59%). On defense, in a non-garbage time-adjusted stat also, Clemson is 92nd overall (87.1% scoring allowed) and 95th in allowing TDs (64.5%). Four Tigers hold Top 10 national rankings statistically with Cade Klubnik being fourth in passing touchdowns (26) and points responsible for (186), T.J. Parker fourth in fumbles forced per game (0.4) and ninth in sacks per game (0.9), Tré Williams eighth in fumbles recovered (2) and Wade Woodaz eighth in forced fumbles per game (0.33). Top 10 Blocked punts allowed 1 (0), turnovers lost 2 (6), passes had intercepted 6 (4), fumbles lost 7 (2), turnover margin 7 (1.20), first downs offense 8 (248), total yards gained per game 10 (460.7). Top 35 Third down defense 11 (.304), tackles for loss per game 11 (7.3), points per game 14 (36.3), blocked punts 17 (1), passes intercepted 19 (12), turnovers gained 21 (18), passing yards per game 24 (276.1), passing efficiency defense 29 (115.99), pass efficiency 29 (144.89), third down offense 29 (.451), red zone offense 30 (.897), sacks per game 31 (2.6), time of possession 31 (31:25). 100th or worse Kickoff returns 111 (17.4), blocked kicks allowed 132 (6). Basic advanced stats (ESPN) SP+ ($): Offense rating - 16th; defense - 23rd; special teams - 113th FPI: Offense rating - 10th; defense - 14th; special teams - 131st FEI: Offense rating - 9th; defense - 26th; special teams - 100th Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: Cade Klubnik - passing TDs - 4 (26), points responsible for - 4 (186), points responsible for per game 5 (18.6); T.J. Parker - forced fumbles per game 4 (0.40), sacks per game 9 (0.9); Tré Williams - fumbles recovered 8 (2); Wade Woodaz - forced fumbles per game 8 (0.33). Top 35: Antonio Williams - receiving TDs 15 (8), punt returns average 21 (9.5); Parker - TFLs per game 15 (1.3); Klubnik - total offense 16 (290.4), completions per game 19 (22.2), passing yards 20 (2,563), passing efficiency 31 (147.2); Phil Mafah - Rushing yards 21 (998), rushing yards per game 21 (99.8); Nolan Hauser - total points scored 20 (87), scoring 22 (8.7 per game), field goals per game 33 (1.4); Bryant Wesco - yards per reception 33 (17.9). (Stats per the NCAA, with select numbers per CFBStats.com)

