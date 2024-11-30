Syracuse head coach to Dabo Swinney: "Congrats. I got you in, baby!"

The Tigers suffered a tough 17-14 loss to rival South Carolina at Death Valley, but the day took a wild turn just hours later as Syracuse upset Miami, putting Clemson in the ACC title game against SMU on Dec. 2.

After the win, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown gave a special shout-out to Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, saying, “Hey Dabo Swinney, congrats. I got you in, baby!”

Brown had previously expressed his appreciation for Swinney, noting before the season, the Clemson coach took the time to offer advice to the young ACC coach.