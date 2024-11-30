|
Syracuse head coach to Dabo Swinney: "Congrats. I got you in, baby!"
Saturday was an emotional roller coaster for Clemson fans.
The Tigers suffered a tough 17-14 loss to rival South Carolina at Death Valley, but the day took a wild turn just hours later as Syracuse upset Miami, putting Clemson in the ACC title game against SMU on Dec. 2. After the win, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown gave a special shout-out to Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, saying, “Hey Dabo Swinney, congrats. I got you in, baby!” Brown had previously expressed his appreciation for Swinney, noting before the season, the Clemson coach took the time to offer advice to the young ACC coach. "Syracuse is back" 🍊@FranBrownCuse pic.twitter.com/y1fGLuzKF1
