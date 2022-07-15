CLEMSON FOOTBALL
Sports Illustrated ranks Clemson 'desirability' among all Power 5 schools
With conference expansion a hot summer topic yet again, top programs are measuring how they stand in relation to others in a race to be in the best position moving forward.

Sports Illustrated went through and ranked all the schools in what's been regarded as the "Power 5" conferences until recent moves by the SEC and Big Ten to separate from that pack.

Clemson checked in at No. 16 overall in the measure that weighs football rankings over the last five years, academic ranking, all-sports ranking, football attendance and broadcast viewership.

As things stand for future conferences, the ACC (39.6) ranks third in average ranking of its membership behind the SEC (25.1) and Big Ten (25.8). The Pac-12 (41.4) and Big 12 (49.3) are next up.

SEC members to come Texas (4) and Oklahoma (8) rank in the top-10, with new B1G member USC in 9th -- ahead of Alabama -- and UCLA is 18th.

In terms of full members, Clemson is the highest-ranked ACC team, while partial member Notre Dame is third overall. Florida State (19), North Carolina (22) and Miami (25) are also in the top-25. Clemson's highest rankings come in the football category (4) and TV ratings (7) but take a hit with all sports offerings (58).

Ohio State ranks No. 1 with top-5 rankings in four of the five categories and a No. 20 spot with academics.

Regionally, Georgia is fifth, NC State is 30th, South Carolina is 42nd, Wake Forest is 47th, Duke is 50th and Georgia Tech is 54th.

