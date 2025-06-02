WATCH: Clemson AD Graham Neff interview with Gramlich and Mac Lain

Brandon Rink

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff made an appearance on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast recently, which was published on Monday. The former Clemson athletes Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich dive into topics such as the lawsuit settlement with the ACC, the pending house settlement, new revenue streams, selling beer in Death Valley and more with Neff. Watch below: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

