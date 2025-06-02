sports_football
Clemson athletic director Graham Neff made an appearance on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast recently, which was published on Monday.
WATCH: Clemson AD Graham Neff interview with Gramlich and Mac Lain
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago

The former Clemson athletes Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich dive into topics such as the lawsuit settlement with the ACC, the pending house settlement, new revenue streams, selling beer in Death Valley and more with Neff.

Watch below:

