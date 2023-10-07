Swinney gives latest team injury updates

"Well, he started having some headaches and was feeling kind of sick and nauseous on the bus ride over," Swinney said during his post-game press conference. "His head was hurting, and he couldn’t even hardly look into the sun. So, they took him to evaluate him and run some tests on him. That’s really all I know right now.”

In 2023, Jones has 13 tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

Entering the 2023 season, Jones has 83 tackles (3.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 1,376 defensive snaps over 48 games.

Swinney said he was happy about Toriano Pride Jr. stepping up in Jones' absence, as he had a career-high seven tackles and a tackle for loss.

In other injury news, Swinney said that Antonio Williams (ankle) and Nate Wiggins (knee) were game-time decisions that almost played against Wake Forest.

“We dressed them out, so they’re pretty close,” Swinney said on their injuries.