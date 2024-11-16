Several Clemson starters out against Pittsburgh

Clemson's travel roster showed that left tackle Tristan Leigh (ankle) and left guard Marcus Tate did not make the trip for the Tigers for Saturday's ACC showdown against Pittsburgh.

In pregame, Clemson's offensive line's starting five appeared to be Thurmon LT, Sewell LG, Linthicum C, Parks RG, and Miller RT.

Also, receiver Tyler Brown and defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart didn't make the trip as expected with their respective injuries.

Both of them could be back by the rivalry game against South Carolina.

Veteran linebacker Wade Woodaz is in street clothes and not expected to play with an undisclosed injury.

Swinney will update us on Woodaz's injury after the game during his post-game presser.

Look for freshman linebacker Sammy Brown to make another start in the middle of the defense.

In good injury news for the Tigers, standout defensive lineman Peter Woods looks impressive in warmups and appears to be ready to see some game action today.

Clemson will face off against Pittsburgh at noon on ESPN.