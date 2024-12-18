Several Clemson players in ESPN's College Football Playoff standouts ranking

TigerNet Staff by

Five Clemson players made the ESPN Top 50 players for the College Football Playoff. That's led by T.J. Parker at No. 17 overall. "The sophomore defensive end made a huge impact along the Tigers' front, with 19 tackles for loss to rank No. 6 in the country, and 11 sacks to rank No. 11.," ESPN's Andrea Adelson writes. "His performance in the second half of the season is where he really made his mark. In his past seven games, Parker has 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 16 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage and 32 tackles -- including eight and 3.5 tackles for loss in the ACC championship game." Cade Klubnik leads the Tiger offense picks at No. 26. "Consistency was the biggest issue for Klubnik in his first season as Clemson's starter in 2023, but he has been a steady performer week in and week out, particularly when it comes to using his legs. Klubnik rushed for 458 yards and seven touchdowns this season to go with more than 3,300 yards passing. His 33 touchdown throws rank third nationally, his 6.60 TD-to-INT ratio was best in FBS, and his 78.9 Total QBR ranks third among playoff QBs, trailing only Dillon Gabriel and Carson Beck," ESPN's David Hale said. Two Clemson defenders are in the 30s of the ranking with Barrett Carter (31) and Peter Woods (35). "Carter opted to return to Clemson for one season, and the move paid off. A Butkus Award finalist and first-team All-ACC selection, Carter again made an impact on defense. Carter racked up 76 total tackles -- including 10.5 tackles for loss while adding seven pass breakups and seven passes defended. There's a reason coach Dabo Swinney calls him 'one of the best pure football players I've had in 20 years,'" Adelson said. Antonio Williams rounds out the rankings at No. 50. "After a breakout freshman season in 2022, Williams missed all but five games last year," Hale said. "The time away did little to hamper his development, however, and he returned in 2024 with a vengeance. He finished the season as the only player in the country with at least 800 receiving yards, 100 rushing yards and 100 punt return yards, and he also added a passing touchdown to his résumé, too. Williams was Clemson's most consistent receiver, catching 10 touchdown passes and hauling in at least five passes in each of the Tigers' final six games. His 18-yard grab on the final scrimmage play of the ACC championship game set up the game-winning field goal that launched Clemson into the playoff." Texas has three in the Top 10 with left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (5), defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (9). Former Clemson defender Andrew Mukuba is No. 24, rounding out the Longhorn reps in the Top 50. "The 6-0, 190-pound Austin native, who transferred back to Texas after three years at Clemson, is a physical hitter who helped stabilize the Longhorns' pass defense, which ranked 116th last season and No. 1 this season (143.1 YPG). He had 52 tackles (four for loss) with four interceptions this season, and led the Longhorns in tackles against Georgia in the SEC championship game with 11," ESPN's Dave Wilson said. ESPN added NFL draft projections for each CFP team ($), where there's some crossover to the list above. In that ranking, Carter is pegged for the second round. "Carter has been talked about in scouting circles for three seasons, as many expected him to enter the 2024 draft," Matt Miller writes. "But he returned and now leads the Tigers with 76 tackles. He also has 3.5 sacks, showing off the versatility that has him in the top 50 on my board. He has 12.5 sacks over the past three seasons and displays the ideal build and movement ability to be an NFL weakside linebacker." Not on ESPN's CFP Top 50 but expected to be drafted, there is a third-round projection on right tackle Blake Miller and 6-7 round predictions on tight end Jake Briningstool (6), defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (6), guards Walker Parks and Marcus Tate, running back Phil Mafah and defensive back R.J. Mickens. "Miller has started 40 games in three seasons and is having his best campaign, as he has given up only three sacks and been called for one penalty," ESPN's Miller said. "The 6-6, 315-pound junior is versatile, starting two games at left tackle when needed, but he projects as a starting-caliber right tackle in the NFL. Miller will be tested by a tough Texas defensive line and could see his stock rise with a good showing." Texas is picked to have four first-rounders with Banks, Barron, offensive tackle Cameron Williams, wide receiver Isaiah Bond and also more Day 2 (rounds 2-3) picks in defensive tackle Alfred Collins, quarterback Quinn Ewers, defensive end Trey Moore, Mukuba and tight end Gunnar Helm.

