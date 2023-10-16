Report: Miami standout QB dealing with a leg injury

Van Dyke was seen with his "right leg wrapped up in an ace bandage all the way up to above his knee" and limping around with his leg completely stiff as he walked, according to the report.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday that Van Dyke was ready to go against Clemson.

“I don’t talk about injuries," Cristobal said. "He’s ready to go. You have to write what you have to write."

Van Dyke has thrown for 1,721 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QBR of 83.4 this season.

Clemson will face off against Miami at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The line has moved from -2.5 to -3.5 for the Tigers on the early report on Van Dyke's leg.

