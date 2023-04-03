After the visit with the Cowboys, Simpson has lined up a visit with the Cleveland Browns this week.

Over 37 games from 2020-22 as a Butkus Award semifinalist, Simpson recorded 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups, and three forced fumbles in 1,443 snaps.

He was also recognized for his academic achievements, earning two-time Academic All-ACC Team selection.

Simpson clocked an impressive 4.43 40-yard dash as a linebacker at the NFL Scouting Combine.

With his combination of physical ability and on-field production, it's no surprise that Simpson is generating interest from multiple NFL teams.

His projected draft range of 20-50 overall suggests that he could be a valuable addition to any team in need of linebacker help.