CLEMSON RECRUITING

Gideon Davidson leads Clemson's current class.
Gideon Davidson leads Clemson's current class.

Where Clemson commits, targets are in new Rivals 2025 rankings
by - 2023 Dec 13 10:23
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Gideon Davidson Photo
Gideon Davidson - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 193   Hometown: Lynchburg, VA (Liberty Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#46 Overall, #3 RB, #2 VA
Rivals:
#62 Overall, #4 RB, #1 VA
24/7:
#83 Overall, #3 RB, #4 VA

Three Clemson commits made the Top 250 prospects in Rivals' latest 2025 prospect rankings.

That's paced by Liberty Christian (Va.) running back Gideon Davidson at No. 62 overall. He rushed for 2,716 yards with 43 touchdowns over 14 games in a 14-0 state title season.

He is joined in the Top 100 by South Florence (S.C.) defensive tackle Amare Adams at No. 78, who saw a 16-spot drop. He committed to Clemson earlier this month and is rated the top prospect in the Palmetto State.

Central Catholic (Mass.) quarterback Blake Hebert rounds out the pledges at No. 227, dropping nine spots.

When it comes to top targets, Providence Day (NC) offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is ranked No. 1 and Savannah Christian (Ga.) strongside defensive end Elijah Griffin is No. 3, and both are noted as having Clemson in the contenders by Rivals.

First Baptist (Fla.) wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., cousin of Clemson great Sammy Watkins, is No. 13 as the last 5-star in the class currently. He recently decommitted from Colorado. Watkins does not have a reported Clemson offer.

Clemson is ranked sixth in the Rivals' team rankings for 2025 with its seven-man class. That is in line with 247Sports' Team Composite ranking, with five commits rated as Composite 4-star prospects.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Where Clemson commits, targets are in new Rivals 2025 rankings
Where Clemson commits, targets are in new Rivals 2025 rankings
Three Clemson pros make Top 20 of 2024 NFL free agent rankings
Three Clemson pros make Top 20 of 2024 NFL free agent rankings
Ousmane Sylla named MAC Hermann finalist
Ousmane Sylla named MAC Hermann finalist
WATCH: Matt Luke says return to coaching at Clemson was a "no-brainer"
WATCH: Matt Luke says return to coaching at Clemson was a "no-brainer"
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 107 Recruits (71 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts