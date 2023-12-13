Where Clemson commits, targets are in new Rivals 2025 rankings

That's paced by Liberty Christian (Va.) running back Gideon Davidson at No. 62 overall. He rushed for 2,716 yards with 43 touchdowns over 14 games in a 14-0 state title season.

He is joined in the Top 100 by South Florence (S.C.) defensive tackle Amare Adams at No. 78, who saw a 16-spot drop. He committed to Clemson earlier this month and is rated the top prospect in the Palmetto State.

Central Catholic (Mass.) quarterback Blake Hebert rounds out the pledges at No. 227, dropping nine spots.

When it comes to top targets, Providence Day (NC) offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is ranked No. 1 and Savannah Christian (Ga.) strongside defensive end Elijah Griffin is No. 3, and both are noted as having Clemson in the contenders by Rivals.

First Baptist (Fla.) wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., cousin of Clemson great Sammy Watkins, is No. 13 as the last 5-star in the class currently. He recently decommitted from Colorado. Watkins does not have a reported Clemson offer.

Clemson is ranked sixth in the Rivals' team rankings for 2025 with its seven-man class. That is in line with 247Sports' Team Composite ranking, with five commits rated as Composite 4-star prospects.