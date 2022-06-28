WATCH: Behind the scenes of 5-star QB visit to Clemson

|
WATCH: Behind the scenes of 5-star QB DJ Lagway visit to Clemson
|2022 Jun 28, Tue 10:32-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
DJ Lagway - Quarterback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Willis, TX (Willis HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.71)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Willis, TX (Willis HS) Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#7 Overall, #1 QB, #2 TX
#7 Overall, #1 QB, #2 TX
24/7:
#46 Overall, #5 QB, #6 TX
#46 Overall, #5 QB, #6 TX
Five-star QB DJ Lagway was Clemson's first QB offer in the 2024 class and he gave an inside look into a Clemson recruiting visit recently.
Lagway is rated the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the nation by Rivals.com.
Lagway passed for 1,579 yards with 17 touchdowns to two interceptions and rushed for 715 yards and six more scores last season as a sophomore at Willis High School (Tx.).
He picked up a Clemson offer on May 31.
Catch his visit to Clemson and more below:
Tags: Clemson Football, DJ Lagway