WATCH: Behind the scenes of 5-star QB visit to Clemson

WATCH: Behind the scenes of 5-star QB DJ Lagway visit to Clemson
by - 2022 Jun 28, Tue 10:32
DJ Lagway - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 215   Hometown: Willis, TX (Willis HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#7 Overall, #1 QB, #2 TX
24/7:
#46 Overall, #5 QB, #6 TX

Five-star QB DJ Lagway was Clemson's first QB offer in the 2024 class and he gave an inside look into a Clemson recruiting visit recently.

Lagway is rated the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the nation by Rivals.com.

Lagway passed for 1,579 yards with 17 touchdowns to two interceptions and rushed for 715 yards and six more scores last season as a sophomore at Willis High School (Tx.).

He picked up a Clemson offer on May 31.

Catch his visit to Clemson and more below:

