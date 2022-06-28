WATCH: Behind the scenes of 5-star QB visit to Clemson

WATCH: Behind the scenes of 5-star QB DJ Lagway visit to Clemson

DJ Lagway Quarterback TigerNet: (4.71) (4.71)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Willis, TX (Willis HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#7 Overall, #1 QB, #2 TX #7 Overall, #1 QB, #2 TX 24/7:

#46 Overall, #5 QB, #6 TX #46 Overall, #5 QB, #6 TX 6-2215Willis, TX (Willis HS)2024

Five-star QB DJ Lagway was Clemson's first QB offer in the 2024 class and he gave an inside look into a Clemson recruiting visit recently.

Lagway is rated the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the nation by Rivals.com.

Lagway passed for 1,579 yards with 17 touchdowns to two interceptions and rushed for 715 yards and six more scores last season as a sophomore at Willis High School (Tx.).

He picked up a Clemson offer on May 31.

Catch his visit to Clemson and more below: