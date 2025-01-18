CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tyler Grisham pays a visit to highly touted WR Connor Salmin
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 18 17:08
Connor Salmin Photo
Connor Salmin - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.59)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 190   Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#123 Overall, #21 WR, #7 MD
Rivals:
#217 Overall, #39 WR, #5 MD
24/7:
#145 Overall, #20 WR, #5 MD

Tyler Grisham has hit the road.

Clemson has been incredibly active on the recruiting trail, making the most of the next few weeks until February 1st.

This time, Grisham paid a visit to Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD) The Bullis School, one of the top receivers in the state of Maryland.

"I appreciate you coming to see me, Coach Grisham," Salmin said on X. "Always great spending time with you."

Salmin told TigerNet in December that Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech have been in contact with the four-star receiver the most, and it appears the Tigers have continued that trend.

He was last on campus for Clemson's matchup with South Carolina.

