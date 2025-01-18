|
Tyler Grisham pays a visit to highly touted WR Connor Salmin
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-1 Weight: 190 Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS) Class: 2026
#123 Overall, #21 WR, #7 MD
#217 Overall, #39 WR, #5 MD
#145 Overall, #20 WR, #5 MD
Tyler Grisham has hit the road.
Clemson has been incredibly active on the recruiting trail, making the most of the next few weeks until February 1st. This time, Grisham paid a visit to Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD) The Bullis School, one of the top receivers in the state of Maryland. "I appreciate you coming to see me, Coach Grisham," Salmin said on X. "Always great spending time with you." Salmin told TigerNet in December that Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech have been in contact with the four-star receiver the most, and it appears the Tigers have continued that trend. He was last on campus for Clemson's matchup with South Carolina. I appreciate you coming to see me @Coach_Grisham always great spending time with you! @ClemsonFB #GoTigers 🐅 #AllIn@skylersprings pic.twitter.com/IXuo0Tnyya
Clemson has been incredibly active on the recruiting trail, making the most of the next few weeks until February 1st.
This time, Grisham paid a visit to Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD) The Bullis School, one of the top receivers in the state of Maryland.
"I appreciate you coming to see me, Coach Grisham," Salmin said on X. "Always great spending time with you."
Salmin told TigerNet in December that Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech have been in contact with the four-star receiver the most, and it appears the Tigers have continued that trend.
He was last on campus for Clemson's matchup with South Carolina.
I appreciate you coming to see me @Coach_Grisham always great spending time with you! @ClemsonFB #GoTigers 🐅 #AllIn@skylersprings pic.twitter.com/IXuo0Tnyya— Connor Salmin (@connorsalmin) January 18, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson working on deal with top defensive coordinator target
- Reacting to Tom Allen as Clemson's next defensive coordinator
- Former Clemson defender believes Tom Allen is "home run hire"
- Tom Allen confirmed as Clemson's defensive coordinator
- Clemson defensive lineman puts in NCAA waiver claim for sixth year
- Swinney announces staff restructuring, changes to recruiting assignments
- Department of Education drops a grenade in laps of ADs: How could it affect Clemson?
- The "new guy" has to hit the ground running
- Former Clemson offensive coordinator steps away from Texas State
- Clemson placed highly in early 'way-too-early' rankings
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<