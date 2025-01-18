Tyler Grisham pays a visit to highly touted WR

Clemson has been incredibly active on the recruiting trail, making the most of the next few weeks until February 1st.

This time, Grisham paid a visit to Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD) The Bullis School, one of the top receivers in the state of Maryland.

"I appreciate you coming to see me, Coach Grisham," Salmin said on X. "Always great spending time with you."

Salmin told TigerNet in December that Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech have been in contact with the four-star receiver the most, and it appears the Tigers have continued that trend.

He was last on campus for Clemson's matchup with South Carolina.