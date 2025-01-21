|
Tyler Grisham, Dabo Swinney visit top NC WR Gordon Sellars
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2026
#126 Overall, #22 WR, #9 NC
#40 WR, #16 NC
It's been a busy Tuesday for Clemson recruitment.
Dabo Swinney and Tyler Grisham closed their Tuesday by dropping in to visit Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School. The four-star wideout is considered one of the top playmakers in North Carolina, and has Clemson in his top five, a list he dropped in late November. Within that list, Sellars has North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan also competing for his services. Grisham has been keeping close tabs on Sellars, telling the young receiver that his play reminds him of Tee Higgins, who is set for a massive payday in the NFL offseason. Sellars was last seen on campus for the Palmetto Bowl and will return for Clemson's junior elite retreat. Thanks for stopping by Coach Swinney and @Coach_Grisham ! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/AfQ8lbEgyq Great to have Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney on campus to recruit the Chargers! pic.twitter.com/bnRS2KNYUt
Dabo Swinney and Tyler Grisham closed their Tuesday by dropping in to visit Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School.
The four-star wideout is considered one of the top playmakers in North Carolina, and has Clemson in his top five, a list he dropped in late November.
Within that list, Sellars has North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan also competing for his services.
Grisham has been keeping close tabs on Sellars, telling the young receiver that his play reminds him of Tee Higgins, who is set for a massive payday in the NFL offseason.
Sellars was last seen on campus for the Palmetto Bowl and will return for Clemson's junior elite retreat.
Thanks for stopping by Coach Swinney and @Coach_Grisham ! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/AfQ8lbEgyq— Gordon Sellars (@GordonSellars2) January 21, 2025
Great to have Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney on campus to recruit the Chargers! pic.twitter.com/bnRS2KNYUt— Chad Grier (@ChadGrier_) January 21, 2025
