CLEMSON RECRUITING

The four-star WR Gordon Sellars is considered one of the top playmakers in North Carolina, and has Clemson in his top five, a list he dropped in late November.
The four-star WR Gordon Sellars is considered one of the top playmakers in North Carolina, and has Clemson in his top five, a list he dropped in late November.

Tyler Grisham, Dabo Swinney visit top NC WR Gordon Sellars
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 21 17:14
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Gordon Sellars Photo
Gordon Sellars - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#126 Overall, #22 WR, #9 NC
Rivals:
24/7:
#40 WR, #16 NC

It's been a busy Tuesday for Clemson recruitment.

Dabo Swinney and Tyler Grisham closed their Tuesday by dropping in to visit Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School.

The four-star wideout is considered one of the top playmakers in North Carolina, and has Clemson in his top five, a list he dropped in late November.

Within that list, Sellars has North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan also competing for his services.

Grisham has been keeping close tabs on Sellars, telling the young receiver that his play reminds him of Tee Higgins, who is set for a massive payday in the NFL offseason.

Sellars was last seen on campus for the Palmetto Bowl and will return for Clemson's junior elite retreat.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Tyler Grisham, Dabo Swinney visit top NC WR
Tyler Grisham, Dabo Swinney visit top NC WR
Matt Luke brings Dabo Swinney for second visit with top SC lineman
Matt Luke brings Dabo Swinney for second visit with top SC lineman
Clemson moves up in final Coaches Poll
Clemson moves up in final Coaches Poll
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts