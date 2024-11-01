|
Report: Clemson loses 4-star commitment Graceson Littleton
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Wiregrass Ranch HS) Class: 2025
#100 Overall, #11 DB, #15 FL
#163 Overall, #16 CB, #32 FL
#72 Overall, #10 CB, #11 FL
The Tigers' 2025 class returned to the number of reported commitments it had going into Friday.
247Sports' Tom Loy reports that 4-star cornerback Graceson Littleton has decommitted from Clemson and is set to visit Michigan this weekend. Littleton also reported a Texas offer this week. Littleton is rated as a Top 100 prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN, ranked as the No. 10 corner for 247Sports. He committed to Clemson on June 5 after an official visit earlier in the month. Clemson is No. 22 in the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings with 13 pledges. Four-star interior offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard announced a flip from UCF to Clemson earlier on Friday. Clemson is predicted to land a 4-star safety in Jordan Young on Saturday.
