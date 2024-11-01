CLEMSON RECRUITING

Report: Clemson loses 4-star commitment Graceson Littleton
by - 2024 Nov 1 13:44
Graceson Littleton Photo
Graceson Littleton - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Wiregrass Ranch HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#100 Overall, #11 DB, #15 FL
Rivals:
#163 Overall, #16 CB, #32 FL
24/7:
#72 Overall, #10 CB, #11 FL

The Tigers' 2025 class returned to the number of reported commitments it had going into Friday.

247Sports' Tom Loy reports that 4-star cornerback Graceson Littleton has decommitted from Clemson and is set to visit Michigan this weekend.

Littleton also reported a Texas offer this week.

Littleton is rated as a Top 100 prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN, ranked as the No. 10 corner for 247Sports.

He committed to Clemson on June 5 after an official visit earlier in the month.

Clemson is No. 22 in the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings with 13 pledges. Four-star interior offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard announced a flip from UCF to Clemson earlier on Friday.

Clemson is predicted to land a 4-star safety in Jordan Young on Saturday.

