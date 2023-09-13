|
Peach State athlete Jaedon Harmon announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 215 Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS) Class: 2025
A 2025 Peach State defender announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Rome, Georgia's Jaedon Harmon continued a big month on the offers front with a Clemson offer, to go with a Michigan offer from last week.
"#AGTG WOW! Blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson University!!" Harmon said on social media.
Harmon's other top offers to date include Mississippi State, Indiana, Duke, Missouri, Tennessee, Boston College, Nebraska and Pittsburgh, among more from FBS schools.
He notched six pass breakups and a pick-six as a sophomore.
#AGTG WOW! Blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson University!!🐅 #GoTigers🐅 @CoachConn @SWiltfong247 @RustyMansell_ @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @CoachMIL1 @ErikRichardsUSA @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/AtsGRUIdsz— ATH Jaedon Harmon (@JaedonHarmon10) September 13, 2023
