Rome, Georgia's Jaedon Harmon continued a big month on the offers front with a Clemson offer, to go with a Michigan offer from last week.

"#AGTG WOW! Blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson University!!" Harmon said on social media.

Harmon's other top offers to date include Mississippi State, Indiana, Duke, Missouri, Tennessee, Boston College, Nebraska and Pittsburgh, among more from FBS schools.

He notched six pass breakups and a pick-six as a sophomore.