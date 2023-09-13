CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jaedon Harmon has added Power 5 offers from Michigan and Clemson in the last week.
Jaedon Harmon has added Power 5 offers from Michigan and Clemson in the last week.

Peach State athlete Jaedon Harmon announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Sep 13 11:09
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Jaedon Harmon - Athlete
Height: 6-1   Weight: 215   Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR

A 2025 Peach State defender announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

Rome, Georgia's Jaedon Harmon continued a big month on the offers front with a Clemson offer, to go with a Michigan offer from last week.

"#AGTG WOW! Blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson University!!" Harmon said on social media.

Harmon's other top offers to date include Mississippi State, Indiana, Duke, Missouri, Tennessee, Boston College, Nebraska and Pittsburgh, among more from FBS schools.

He notched six pass breakups and a pick-six as a sophomore.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WSJ names Clemson best in South Carolina, Top 25 institution
WSJ names Clemson best in South Carolina, Top 25 institution
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice update
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice update
WATCH: Clemson pros mic'd up on NFL opening weekend
WATCH: Clemson pros mic'd up on NFL opening weekend
Clemson football recruiting potential ranked third in coming new-look ACC by 247Sports
Clemson football recruiting potential ranked third in coming new-look ACC by 247Sports
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 101 Recruits (66 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week