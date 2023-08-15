No. 1 safety in nation announces Clemson offer

Tampa's DJ Pickett is a unanimous No. 1-rated safety for 2025 and rated as high as the No. 10 overall prospect (Rivals and 247Sports).

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Pickett said.

Pickett logged 43 catches for 886 yards and 12 scores as a receiver and four interceptions (one for a touchdown), three pass breakups and 39 tackles on the defensive side.

He reports close to 40 offers already.