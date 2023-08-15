CLEMSON RECRUITING

DJ Pickett is the No. 1 safety in the nation and now has a Clemson offer.
DJ Pickett is the No. 1 safety in the nation and now has a Clemson offer.

No. 1 safety DJ Pickett announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Aug 15, Tue 21:32
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
DJ Pickett - Safety
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 170   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Zephyrhills HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#13 Overall, #1 S, #2 FL
Rivals:
#10 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL
24/7:
#10 Overall, #1 S, #2 FL

The top safety and a 5-star prospect announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

Tampa's DJ Pickett is a unanimous No. 1-rated safety for 2025 and rated as high as the No. 10 overall prospect (Rivals and 247Sports).

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Pickett said.

Pickett logged 43 catches for 886 yards and 12 scores as a receiver and four interceptions (one for a touchdown), three pass breakups and 39 tackles on the defensive side.

He reports close to 40 offers already.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 1 safety in nation announces Clemson offer
No. 1 safety in nation announces Clemson offer
Need Clemson football tickets? Have tickets to sell or a parking pass to trade?
Need Clemson football tickets? Have tickets to sell or a parking pass to trade?
Three Tigers named to Lombardi Award watch list
Three Tigers named to Lombardi Award watch list
Justyn Ross carted off with injury at practice
Justyn Ross carted off with injury at practice
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 100 Recruits (65 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week