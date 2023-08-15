No. 1 safety in nation announces Clemson offer

|
No. 1 safety DJ Pickett announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 170 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Zephyrhills HS) Class: 2025
#13 Overall, #1 S, #2 FL
#10 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL
#10 Overall, #1 S, #2 FL
The top safety and a 5-star prospect announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
Tampa's DJ Pickett is a unanimous No. 1-rated safety for 2025 and rated as high as the No. 10 overall prospect (Rivals and 247Sports). "Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Pickett said. Pickett logged 43 catches for 886 yards and 12 scores as a receiver and four interceptions (one for a touchdown), three pass breakups and 39 tackles on the defensive side. He reports close to 40 offers already. Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Clemson 🧡💜 #ALLIN @CoachConn pic.twitter.com/9hOGBYPvz9
Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Clemson 🧡💜 #ALLIN @CoachConn pic.twitter.com/9hOGBYPvz9— DJ (@DJPICKETT5) August 16, 2023
