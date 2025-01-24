Mickey Conn visits with No. 1-rated linebacker, USC commit

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Griffin is considered one of the best prospects in the country for the 2026 class, ranked as the top player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.
Mickey Conn makes stop to see USC commit, No. 1-rated linebacker Xavier Griffin
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 24 11:23
Xavier Griffin Photo
Xavier Griffin - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Gainesville, GA (Gainesville HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#23 Overall, #3 LB, #3 GA
Rivals:
#40 Overall, #2 WDE, #7 GA
24/7:
#8 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA

Mickey Conn's weekend has begun with a sales pitch.

Xavier Griffin of Gainesville (GA) may be committed to USC, but that hasn't stopped Clemson and other programs from continuing the pursuit.

Griffin is considered one of the best prospects in the country for the 2026 class, ranked as the top player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Despite his commitment to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, Griffin has been busy taking visits and seeing what is out there for him.

Some experts consider him a potential decommitment away, believing Georgia has the edge in that battle. Still, Clemson and Conn continue to throw their hat into the ring.

