Mickey Conn visits with No. 1-rated linebacker, USC commit

Mickey Conn makes stop to see USC commit, No. 1-rated linebacker Xavier Griffin
Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Gainesville, GA (Gainesville HS) Class: 2026
#23 Overall, #3 LB, #3 GA
#40 Overall, #2 WDE, #7 GA
#8 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Mickey Conn's weekend has begun with a sales pitch.
Xavier Griffin of Gainesville (GA) may be committed to USC, but that hasn't stopped Clemson and other programs from continuing the pursuit. Griffin is considered one of the best prospects in the country for the 2026 class, ranked as the top player in Georgia, according to 247Sports. Despite his commitment to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, Griffin has been busy taking visits and seeing what is out there for him. Some experts consider him a potential decommitment away, believing Georgia has the edge in that battle. Still, Clemson and Conn continue to throw their hat into the ring. Thank you @FSUFootball , @BUFootball , @ClemsonFB , @UKFootball for coming by @RecruitTheG and showing us love today!! @FSUCoachJP @FSUCoachTW @Jamar51Chaney @mickeyconn3 pic.twitter.com/0srDPJ25AB
Thank you @FSUFootball , @BUFootball , @ClemsonFB , @UKFootball for coming by @RecruitTheG and showing us love today!! @FSUCoachJP @FSUCoachTW @Jamar51Chaney @mickeyconn3 pic.twitter.com/0srDPJ25AB— Xavier Griffin (@zay_social) January 24, 2025
