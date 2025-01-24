On Thursday, Luke was seen in the Lone Star State to visit with Zeden Krempin, who hasn't been offered by Clemson, but plans to visit in March.

Friday's visit carried a similar circumstance.

Four-star Drew Evers of Flower Mound (TX) Flower Mound met with Luke, and while he hasn't received an offer from the Tigers, it appears that this interaction was a positive step in the right direction for where this relationship could head.

Evers has offers from Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, and several other top programs.