Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: Flower Mound, TX (Flower Mound HS) Class: 2026
#194 Overall, #8 OL, #23 TX
#25 OT, #54 TX
Matt Luke is building momentum in Texas.
On Thursday, Luke was seen in the Lone Star State to visit with Zeden Krempin, who hasn't been offered by Clemson, but plans to visit in March. Friday's visit carried a similar circumstance. Four-star Drew Evers of Flower Mound (TX) Flower Mound met with Luke, and while he hasn't received an offer from the Tigers, it appears that this interaction was a positive step in the right direction for where this relationship could head. Evers has offers from Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, and several other top programs. Thanks to @CoachMattLuke for coming to my house to tell us about the opportunity @ClemsonFB 🐅 #clemson
