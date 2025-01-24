CLEMSON RECRUITING

It appears that this interaction was a positive step in the right direction for where this relationship could head.
It appears that this interaction was a positive step in the right direction for where this relationship could head.

Matt Luke stays in Texas for visit with 4-star OT Drew Evers
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 24 13:15
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Drew Evers - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: Flower Mound, TX (Flower Mound HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#194 Overall, #8 OL, #23 TX
Rivals:
24/7:
#25 OT, #54 TX

Matt Luke is building momentum in Texas.

On Thursday, Luke was seen in the Lone Star State to visit with Zeden Krempin, who hasn't been offered by Clemson, but plans to visit in March.

Friday's visit carried a similar circumstance.

Four-star Drew Evers of Flower Mound (TX) Flower Mound met with Luke, and while he hasn't received an offer from the Tigers, it appears that this interaction was a positive step in the right direction for where this relationship could head.

Evers has offers from Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, and several other top programs.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Vegas sets 2025 Clemson over/under win total
Vegas sets 2025 Clemson over/under win total
National outlet releases early Clemson, ACC football predictions
National outlet releases early Clemson, ACC football predictions
Mickey Conn visits with No. 1-rated linebacker, USC commit
Mickey Conn visits with No. 1-rated linebacker, USC commit
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts