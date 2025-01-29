Drew Evers of Flower Mound (TX) Flower Mound has seen two members of the Tiger offensive staff. Earlier in January, Matt Luke paid a visit to Evers, making the rounds to several targets in the Lonestar state.

Clemson hasn't offered the four-star tackle just yet, but a visit from Garrett Riley is certainly an indication of strong interest.

"Thanks to @CoachGRiley for spending some time with me today! It’s a privilege to be recruited by @ClemsonFB," Evers said on social media Tuesday.

Evers has offers from Colorado, Florida State, Alabama, Baylor, and other top programs.