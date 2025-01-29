|
Garrett Riley visits 4-star Texas lineman Drew Evers
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: Flower Mound, TX (Flower Mound HS) Class: 2026
#194 Overall, #8 OL, #23 TX
#13 OG, #31 TX
#25 OT, #54 TX
Clemson continues to do work on its evaluation of one rising prospect.
Drew Evers of Flower Mound (TX) Flower Mound has seen two members of the Tiger offensive staff. Earlier in January, Matt Luke paid a visit to Evers, making the rounds to several targets in the Lonestar state. Clemson hasn't offered the four-star tackle just yet, but a visit from Garrett Riley is certainly an indication of strong interest. "Thanks to @CoachGRiley for spending some time with me today! It’s a privilege to be recruited by @ClemsonFB," Evers said on social media Tuesday. Evers has offers from Colorado, Florida State, Alabama, Baylor, and other top programs. Thanks to @CoachGRiley for spending some time with me today! It’s a privilege to be recruited by @ClemsonFB 🐅
