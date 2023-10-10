Future Tigers: Clemson commits posting standout performances

|
Checking in on the big performers and highlights from the high school seasons for Clemson commits:
Five-star Clemson commit Sammy Brown has played an integral role in a dominant 6-0 start for Jefferson (Ga.). The top linebacker pledge has, according to MaxPreps, tallied 67 tackles (7 for loss) and an interception on defense, and posted 797 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns and caught a TD as well. Some recent highlights and stories on Brown:
Fellow 5-star and Midlothian (Tx.) wide receiver Bryant Wesco has put together an impressive start with 33 catches for 507 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Four-star Tampa Catholic (Fla.) TJ Moore has been a big-play threat with a 25.7 yards per reception average with 462 yards and six scores.
Four-star Marian Central Catholic (Ill.) Christian Bentancur has been a top target with around 1,000 yards and nearly 20 touchdowns in his season so far.
Four-star Carrollwood Day (Fla.) defensive back Tavoy Feagin has tallied six interceptions already in his senior campaign.
North Cobb (Ga.) running back David Eziomume has been a playmaking force this season:
Palm Bay (Fla.) defensive end Adam Kissayi has posted 16 tackles (4 TFLs) and three sacks.
One of Clemson’s earliest 2024 commits, 4-star Gainesville, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson has 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
🎓 ’24 @iam_champ7— Gainesville FB Recruiting (@RecruitTheG) October 4, 2023
📏 6’3
⚖️ 280
🦅 80” wingspan
Extremely High 🏈 IQ & Natural Leader Elite Twitch & Ball Get Off 😈
Early Grad / @ClemsonFB Commit 🐾#RecruitTheG | #EAT @CoachK_Smith pic.twitter.com/wZiVAhcAz6
@iam_champ7 said I’m coming for you!! pic.twitter.com/K9pDOEQDNb— Jay Clay (@bamamade87) September 30, 2023
Kicker pledge Nolan Hauser is 10/13 on FGs, with a long of 53. He set a national record for career field goals earlier this year. He also has 26 touchbacks in 32 kickoffs.
Tampa (Fla.) linebacker Drew Woodaz, brother of current Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz, has tallied 34 tackles and three pass breakups this season.
More assorted 2024 commit highlights and clips
Clemson commit Corian Gipson with thr denial to force a SOC punt@CorianGipson | @LancasterFBwebo pic.twitter.com/CAvDanP6bZ— Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) September 2, 2023
DB Noah Dixon
@CoachShealy3 😳✋🏽 pic.twitter.com/MGIrhU2raF— Noah Dixon (@NoahDixon206) October 8, 2023
What a play. Noah Dixon takes the ball away from two defenders on a pass from Taeo Todd, and Troup has another touchdown to take a 24-0 lead over Harris County with 1:25 left in the first half. Noah has two TD catches. pic.twitter.com/2UPp8hCik6— Kevin Eckleberry (@kevineckleberry) August 19, 2023
Week 1 @WRBLSports #Top3on3:— Jack Patterson (@JPattersonTV) August 19, 2023
#3: @BeastTaeo doing his thing, to @NoahDixon206 for 6! @TroupTigerFB
#2: @MHSBlueDevils21's Keelan Whitaker puts a defender on skates as the Devils beat the champs!
#1: @theccsfootball's Luke Zevac keeps the play alive, and Luke Scoggins is gone! pic.twitter.com/djWHCJUfG2
DE Darien Mayo
2024 • Clemson Commit • EDGE • Darien Mayo— SPOTLIGHT 39 (@Spotlight39_Pod) September 4, 2023
Mayo put on an absolute show this Friday when Jones (FL) came to town.
SACK AFTER SACK AFTER SACK ‼️https://t.co/WkuEXXv3AO pic.twitter.com/r1UbmC3T0h
2025
Peering ahead a class, Liberty Christian (Va.) running back Gideon Davidson has posted 1,089 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 16 yards per carry.
Four-star QB pledge Blake Hebert (Lawrence, Mass.) suffered a leg injury in his opener and has missed multiple games since.
