CLEMSON RECRUITING

Sammy Brown has played an integral role in a dominant undefeated start for Jefferson (Ga.).
Sammy Brown has played an integral role in a dominant undefeated start for Jefferson (Ga.).

Future Tigers: Clemson commits posting standout performances
by - 2023 Oct 10 16:08
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Sammy Brown Photo
Sammy Brown - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
Rivals:
#29 Overall, #2 ILB, #6 GA
24/7:
#5 Overall, #1 RB, #2 GA

Checking in on the big performers and highlights from the high school seasons for Clemson commits:

Five-star Clemson commit Sammy Brown has played an integral role in a dominant 6-0 start for Jefferson (Ga.).

The top linebacker pledge has, according to MaxPreps, tallied 67 tackles (7 for loss) and an interception on defense, and posted 797 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns and caught a TD as well.

Some recent highlights and stories on Brown:

Fellow 5-star and Midlothian (Tx.) wide receiver Bryant Wesco has put together an impressive start with 33 catches for 507 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Four-star Tampa Catholic (Fla.) TJ Moore has been a big-play threat with a 25.7 yards per reception average with 462 yards and six scores.

Four-star Marian Central Catholic (Ill.) Christian Bentancur has been a top target with around 1,000 yards and nearly 20 touchdowns in his season so far.

Four-star Carrollwood Day (Fla.) defensive back Tavoy Feagin has tallied six interceptions already in his senior campaign.

North Cobb (Ga.) running back David Eziomume has been a playmaking force this season:

Palm Bay (Fla.) defensive end Adam Kissayi has posted 16 tackles (4 TFLs) and three sacks.

One of Clemson’s earliest 2024 commits, 4-star Gainesville, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson has 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Kicker pledge Nolan Hauser is 10/13 on FGs, with a long of 53. He set a national record for career field goals earlier this year. He also has 26 touchbacks in 32 kickoffs.

Tampa (Fla.) linebacker Drew Woodaz, brother of current Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz, has tallied 34 tackles and three pass breakups this season.

More assorted 2024 commit highlights and clips

DB Corian Gipson

S Ricardo Jones

DB Noah Dixon

DE Darien Mayo

2025

Peering ahead a class, Liberty Christian (Va.) running back Gideon Davidson has posted 1,089 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 16 yards per carry.

Four-star QB pledge Blake Hebert (Lawrence, Mass.) suffered a leg injury in his opener and has missed multiple games since.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Mark Wahlberg regrets not going to college after visiting Clemson
Mark Wahlberg regrets not going to college after visiting Clemson
Where does Clemson fall in the FBS 133 team rankings?
Where does Clemson fall in the FBS 133 team rankings?
Tiger earns Clemson's first ACC player of the week honor this season
Tiger earns Clemson's first ACC player of the week honor this season
Upcoming ACC Football schedule, notes
Upcoming ACC Football schedule, notes
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 101 Recruits (67 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week