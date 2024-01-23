Final Rivals 2024 rankings feature a number of top Tigers

Clemson placed 12 signees in the final Rivals Top250 on Tuesday. Of that group, Clemson tied with Ohio State and Oregon for the sixth-most commits/signees in the upper half of that group (7). After gaining a fifth star with 247Sports on Monday, TJ Moore (summer enrollee) made another significant jump with Rivals as well, up 199 spots to No. 43 overall. "This could be one of the best receiver groups in many years," said Rivals' Adam Gorney. "Clemson signee Terrance Moore boosted his stock the most after being dominant at the All-American Bowl. It was incredible at times how good he was in San Antonio." Sammy Brown (mid-year enrollee), at No. 34 overall, came the closest to the 5-star tier for the Tigers on Rivals. "The question of Sammy Brown is one that has loomed over us for a long time and cannot be answered for years until we all see what he does at Clemson. He opted out of the all-star games and while we think he’s a phenomenal prospect and will have a great career with the Tigers we just weren’t ready to pull the trigger on a five-star ranking," said Rivals' Adam Gorney. Like with the 247Sports final 2024 rankings, Bryant Wesco (mid-year) dropped with Rivals, going down 43 spots to No. 74 overall. That trio is joined in the Top 100 prospects by cornerback Corian Gipson (77; mid-year). Like with 247Sports, Elyjah Thurmon (mid-year) made a jump into the top-ranked prospects at No. 229 overall. Clemson's class is ranked 10th overall by Rivals.

