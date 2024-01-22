Clemson signee honored with 5-star rating by 247Sports

|
Clemson signee TJ Moore honored with 5-star rating by 247Sports
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Catholic HS) Class: 2024
#92 Overall, #17 WR, #14 FL
#241 Overall, #41 WR, #38 FL
#21 Overall, #4 WR, #6 FL
247Sports released the latest highlights from its final 2024 recruiting prospect rankings on Monday, and that re-ranking reflected the impressive All-American Bowl week from a Clemson wide receiver signee.
TJ Moore went from being the No. 21-rated wide receiver to the No. 21-rated player overall, up to the No. 4 receiver and No. 6 player out of Florida. He jumped 81 spots overall. 247Sports compares him to former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins. "He not only measured better than expected (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) but produced big gain after big gain as he used his linear burst to create separation from blue-chip defensive backs before tracking the football like a seasoned vet. Moore reminds of all the dynamic wide receivers Clemson used to have on its roster," said 247Sports' Andrew Ivins. Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown, a mid-year enrollee, stayed at No. 14 overall. Offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, also an early enrollee, debuted at No. 226 overall in the 247Sports' Top247. Tight end Christian Bentancur moved up 28 spots to No. 90 overall. On the flipside, wide receiver and fellow mid-year enrollee Bryant Wesco dropped from a 5-star to a 4-star and outside of the Top 10 receivers there.
TJ Moore went from being the No. 21-rated wide receiver to the No. 21-rated player overall, up to the No. 4 receiver and No. 6 player out of Florida. He jumped 81 spots overall.
247Sports compares him to former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins.
"He not only measured better than expected (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) but produced big gain after big gain as he used his linear burst to create separation from blue-chip defensive backs before tracking the football like a seasoned vet. Moore reminds of all the dynamic wide receivers Clemson used to have on its roster," said 247Sports' Andrew Ivins.
Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown, a mid-year enrollee, stayed at No. 14 overall.
Offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, also an early enrollee, debuted at No. 226 overall in the 247Sports' Top247.
Tight end Christian Bentancur moved up 28 spots to No. 90 overall.
On the flipside, wide receiver and fellow mid-year enrollee Bryant Wesco dropped from a 5-star to a 4-star and outside of the Top 10 receivers there.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Phil Mafah playing update
- The latest on scholarship numbers, the portal, and FSU's ACC lawsuit
- Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
- Will Shipley: 2024 NFL draft profile, when he could get selected and by whom
- Former Clemson WR re-signs with Cowboys
- Former Tiger hired to coach at Navy
- Former Clemson staffer hired as defensive coordinator
- Clemson pro signed to 49ers practice squad
- Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
- Former Clemson WR confident he will return "stronger, faster and better" from injury
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<