Elite PA DB has Clemson in final six schools

2026 four-star DB Joey O'Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College will be on campus for an official visit May 30.

Elite PA DB Joey O'Brien has Clemson in final six schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Joey O'Brien - Athlete
TigerNet: (4.55)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 185   Hometown: Glenside, PA (La Salle College HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#107 Overall, #5 ATH, #3 PA
Rivals:
#230 Overall, #16 S, #3 PA
24/7:
#50 Overall, #7 ATH, #1 PA

One of Pennsylvania's top 2026 prospects has rounded out his final contenders.

2026 four-star DB Joey O'Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College has six final schools on his list.

Clemson is one of six, with Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, and Michigan rounding out his finalists.

O'Brien will be back on campus for an official visit with Clemson on May 30th.

