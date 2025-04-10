Elite PA DB has Clemson in final six schools

One of Pennsylvania's top 2026 prospects has rounded out his final contenders. 2026 four-star DB Joey O'Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College has six final schools on his list. Clemson is one of six, with Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, and Michigan rounding out his finalists. O'Brien will be back on campus for an official visit with Clemson on May 30th. NEWS: Elite 2026 ATH Joey O’Brien is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 190 ATH from Philadelphia, PA is ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/MM3qFmDvZD pic.twitter.com/GLtBNQu74J — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!

Comment Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email