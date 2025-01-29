CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with 4-star Ohio lineman Maxwell Riley's high school head coach Matt Kostelnik.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with 4-star Ohio lineman Maxwell Riley's high school head coach Matt Kostelnik.

Dabo Swinney visits priority OH lineman Maxwell Riley
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 29 09:32
Maxwell Riley Photo
Maxwell Riley - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.61)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 280   Hometown: Avon Lake, OH (Avon Lake HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#84 Overall, #15 OL, #4 OH
Rivals:
#57 Overall, #7 OT, #2 OH
24/7:
#69 Overall, #7 OT, #2 OH

The race for Maxwell Riley of Avon Lake (OH) rolls on.

Riley announced in January that his recruitment had come down to a two-school race between Clemson and Ohio State, and both are continuing that battle.

Dabo Swinney personally paid Riley a visit at his school to further solidify a foundation that has gotten the Tigers this far in his recruitment race.

Where Clemson stands in the NET ranking, NCAA Tournament projections
Where Clemson stands in the NET ranking, NCAA Tournament projections
