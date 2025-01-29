|
Dabo Swinney visits priority OH lineman Maxwell Riley
2025 Jan 29 09:32- -
|
Maxwell Riley - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.61)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Avon Lake, OH (Avon Lake HS) Class: 2026
#57 Overall, #7 OT, #2 OH
#69 Overall, #7 OT, #2 OH
Riley announced in January that his recruitment had come down to a two-school race between Clemson and Ohio State, and both are continuing that battle. Dabo Swinney personally paid Riley a visit at his school to further solidify a foundation that has gotten the Tigers this far in his recruitment race. Great to see @ClemsonFB yesterday. Thanks for coming by Coach. pic.twitter.com/d1m8xlrZXN
Riley announced in January that his recruitment had come down to a two-school race between Clemson and Ohio State, and both are continuing that battle.
Dabo Swinney personally paid Riley a visit at his school to further solidify a foundation that has gotten the Tigers this far in his recruitment race.
Great to see @ClemsonFB yesterday. Thanks for coming by Coach. pic.twitter.com/d1m8xlrZXN— Matt K (@coachkostelnik) January 28, 2025
