Clemson's Nick Eason ranked among top-10 recruiters from 2023 class

Nick Eason made an instant impact in his first full year with the Tigers, particularly on the recruiting trail.

247Sports rated him as the No. 6 recruiter in college football from the 2023 class.

"Eason earned the title of Dabo Swinney's top recruiter at Clemson in 2023 with five commits, headlined by Peter Woods, a five-star pass rusher from Alabama that every elite program in the country wanted this cycle. Eason also coaxed four other defensive linemen to the Tigers, including two inside the top 100 players nationally," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "Considering how many early-round edge guys the Tigers have placed in the NFL in recent years, this group appears to be next in line for future stardom up front."

Alabama's Charles Kelly topped the list after Alabama led the recruiting rankings, along with fellow Crimson Tide assistants Robert Gillespie and Freddie Roach.

Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabel is the only other ACC assistant on the list, ranking seventh.

South Carolina linebackers coach Sterling Lucas checked in at No. 21 in the group.

Eason was hired away from Auburn last January.

Eason recorded 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over 47 games as a Clemson Tiger from 1999-2002 before playing in the NFL from 2003-12 for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals.

He also coached in the NFL for Cleveland, Tennessee and Cincinnati.