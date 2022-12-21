Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Branden Strozier

Clemson went to the Peach State for another prized defensive back.

More on St. Francis (Ga.) cornerback Branden Strozier…

Signee analysis: Branden Strozier - 4-star CB - Alpharetta, Ga.

Committed since: 5/20/22.

Listed size: 6-2 175.

Notable: Strozier logged three interceptions (one pick-six) and 19 passes broken up this season, adding 43 catches for 788 yards and four scores as a receiver. He was named the Region 6-A Private Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. Ran a 22.27 200-meter dash in high school and competed in the GSHA State Championship there.

Quotable: “The physicality and the technique that they’ve been playing there. That’s what I really like about their defensive backfielld. They really like me, and they feel that I would be a great fit. They feel like I’m a person that Clemson needs and I’m the type of person that Clemson wants. I feel like I would be a great fit in their defensive scheme. Me being able to play not just man but zone too.” - Strozier said of what he brings to a team (source).

Depth chart fit: Clemson is slated to lose one starter in Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins figures to hold on to the other starting job, while talented rising sophomores Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus should move into more prominent roles. Clemson doesn’t shy away from playing young defensive backs though and Strozier will get his chance to compete for early playing time in the preseason.

Rankings: Ranked as No. 213 overall player in the nation by Rivals, which also listed him as the 17th-best player in Georgia and 28th-best cornerback … ranked as 30th-best player in Georgia by 247Sports … ranked No. 365 overall nationally by PrepStar.

In High School: Two-way player at St. Francis High School in 2022 … had 57 career receptions for 1,066 yards and four scores offensively and recorded 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six interceptions and 34 passes defensed defensively … played in 14 games as a senior, helping team to a 10-4 record in 2022 … posted 43 receptions for 788 yards (18.3 avg.) and four scores on offense while contributing 41 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions for 98 return yards on defense … had career-high 22 passes defensed in 2022 … caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns against Mount Pisgah Christian … notched six receptions for 116 yards and added two tackles for loss on defense against Bleckley County … had nine tackles vs. Fellowship Christian … broke up four passes vs. Providence Christian Academy … recorded a 93-yard interception return for a score against Oglethorpe County … broke up 10 passes in the first three games of the season alone … posted 191 receiving yards on nine catches and made 12 tackles in five games in 2021 … recorded four receptions, 58 receiving yards and five tackles in two games during the COVID-19-impacted season in 2020 … played 12 games as a freshman in 2019 and had 37 tackles and three interceptions for 68 return yards … wore No. 3 at St. Francis for coach Frank Barden.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on May 20, 2022 … born Sept. 9, 2004 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … name pronounced “STRO-zhurr.”

HUGE hit from Clemson DB commit Branden Strozier @BrandenStrozier



This was flagged, but looks like a clean hit to me. pic.twitter.com/KPFjqxdeGO — Connor Jackson (@ConnorC_Jackson) October 8, 2022

Deep pass is broken up by @BrandenStrozier and that will force the Rabun County punt pic.twitter.com/Djvhumi40L — Georgia Preps (@gapreps) October 7, 2022