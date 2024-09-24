Clemson offers recent ACC decommit

|
Clemson offers Atlanta defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 280 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Lakeside HS) Class: 2025
#27 DT, #45 GA
#85 DL, #92 GA
Tuesday marked a busy day for 2025 Atlanta defensive lineman
Makhi Williams-Lee.
