Clemson offers recent ACC decommit

Williams-Lee announced a Clemson offer.
Clemson offers Atlanta defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee
by - 2024 Sep 24 15:45
Makhi Williams-Lee - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.29)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 280   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Lakeside HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#27 DT, #45 GA
Rivals:
24/7:
#85 DL, #92 GA

Tuesday marked a busy day for 2025 Atlanta defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee.

In the span of a few hours, Williams-Lee announced a decommitment from NC State and then an offer from Clemson.

"After a great conversation with @CoachEason1, I am blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University," he said on social media.

Williams-Lee has tallied 10 TFLs (40 total) and five sacks through five games this season.

His offer list also includes Oklahoma and Texas Tech, in addition to NC State, for Power schools.

He camped at Clemson this summer ahead of that NC State commitment.

Clemson had a decommitment over the weekend from Top 100 prospect Isaiah Campbell, and the Tigers offered Conyers, Georgia defensive lineman Christian Ingram on Saturday also.

