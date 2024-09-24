Clemson offers recent ACC decommit

In the span of a few hours, Williams-Lee announced a decommitment from NC State and then an offer from Clemson.

"After a great conversation with @CoachEason1, I am blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University," he said on social media.

Williams-Lee has tallied 10 TFLs (40 total) and five sacks through five games this season.

His offer list also includes Oklahoma and Texas Tech, in addition to NC State, for Power schools.

He camped at Clemson this summer ahead of that NC State commitment.

Clemson had a decommitment over the weekend from Top 100 prospect Isaiah Campbell, and the Tigers offered Conyers, Georgia defensive lineman Christian Ingram on Saturday also.