Clemson lands 4-star safety

Height: 6-0 Weight: 184 Hometown: Monroe, NC (Monroe HS) Class: 2025
#106 Overall, #9 S, #4 NC
#205 Overall, #19 S, #5 NC
#13 ATH, #8 NC
Clemson landed a top-rated prospect out of North Carolina on Saturday.
Four-star 2025 Monroe, North Carolina safety Jordan Young announced a Clemson commitment during a ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Young listed Michigan, NC State, and Florida State as finalists with his commitment date announcement. He said a few of his factors for choosing the Tigers were the location was close to home and a chance to play early. Young is rated as high as No. 106 overall and the No. 9 safety (ESPN), as a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect. In high school stats recorded to this point, Young has tallied nearly 2,500 receiving yards with 27 touchdowns on offense and over 3,000 all-purpose yards. On defense, he’s posted 17 interceptions, including five to date as a senior. Clemson moved up to No. 17 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings with its 14-man class now. He is a second DB pledge for the class, joining 4-star cornerback Tae Harris. The Tigers' 2025 class saw some movement on Friday as that DB pledge count went down with 4-star Graceson Littleton's decommitment and 4-star lineman Gavin Blanchard's flip from UCF to Clemson. They are back up to 14 commits again for the 2025 class. Got it done on both sides of the ball last Friday with 2ints and a receiving TD! #playmaker #WAKEMEUP @Monroe_Redhawks @UCNCFootball @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @TomLoy247 @RivalsFriedman @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/Okof77K82r 1 rec TD, 2 ints, 70+ yards… PLAYMAKER at all aspects of the game‼️ @Monroe_Redhawks @Jalen_Sowell @UCNCFootball @On3Recruits @ClemsonInsider @Warchant @PackPride @uofmcoverage pic.twitter.com/IDERyjV5wZ
Four-star 2025 Monroe, North Carolina safety Jordan Young announced a Clemson commitment during a ceremony on Saturday afternoon.
Young listed Michigan, NC State, and Florida State as finalists with his commitment date announcement.
He said a few of his factors for choosing the Tigers were the location was close to home and a chance to play early.
Young is rated as high as No. 106 overall and the No. 9 safety (ESPN), as a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect.
In high school stats recorded to this point, Young has tallied nearly 2,500 receiving yards with 27 touchdowns on offense and over 3,000 all-purpose yards. On defense, he’s posted 17 interceptions, including five to date as a senior.
Clemson moved up to No. 17 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings with its 14-man class now.
He is a second DB pledge for the class, joining 4-star cornerback Tae Harris.
The Tigers' 2025 class saw some movement on Friday as that DB pledge count went down with 4-star Graceson Littleton's decommitment and 4-star lineman Gavin Blanchard's flip from UCF to Clemson.
They are back up to 14 commits again for the 2025 class.
Got it done on both sides of the ball last Friday with 2ints and a receiving TD! #playmaker #WAKEMEUP @Monroe_Redhawks @UCNCFootball @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @TomLoy247 @RivalsFriedman @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/Okof77K82r— Jordan Young (@Jordan_Young06) October 21, 2024
1 rec TD, 2 ints, 70+ yards… PLAYMAKER at all aspects of the game‼️ @Monroe_Redhawks @Jalen_Sowell @UCNCFootball @On3Recruits @ClemsonInsider @Warchant @PackPride @uofmcoverage pic.twitter.com/IDERyjV5wZ— Jordan Young (@Jordan_Young06) October 6, 2024
@Jordan_Young06 has been named the 2024 Big 22 Player of the Year, making history as the first athlete to receive this prestigious award in back-to-back years. We offer our sincerest congratulations to Jordan on this outstanding achievement.— Monroe Redhawks Football 🏈 (@Monroe_Redhawks) November 2, 2024
WAY TO GO JORDAN!!!#LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/WCGGXKjz7T
