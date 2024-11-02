CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jordan Young is the latest 4-star pledge in the Clemson secondary.
Clemson lands 4-star safety Jordan Young
by - 2024 Nov 2 16:27
Jordan Young Photo
Jordan Young - Athlete
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 184   Hometown: Monroe, NC (Monroe HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#106 Overall, #9 S, #4 NC
Rivals:
#205 Overall, #19 S, #5 NC
24/7:
#13 ATH, #8 NC

Clemson landed a top-rated prospect out of North Carolina on Saturday.

Four-star 2025 Monroe, North Carolina safety Jordan Young announced a Clemson commitment during a ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

Young listed Michigan, NC State, and Florida State as finalists with his commitment date announcement.

He said a few of his factors for choosing the Tigers were the location was close to home and a chance to play early.

Young is rated as high as No. 106 overall and the No. 9 safety (ESPN), as a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect.

In high school stats recorded to this point, Young has tallied nearly 2,500 receiving yards with 27 touchdowns on offense and over 3,000 all-purpose yards. On defense, he’s posted 17 interceptions, including five to date as a senior.

Clemson moved up to No. 17 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings with its 14-man class now.

He is a second DB pledge for the class, joining 4-star cornerback Tae Harris.

The Tigers' 2025 class saw some movement on Friday as that DB pledge count went down with 4-star Graceson Littleton's decommitment and 4-star lineman Gavin Blanchard's flip from UCF to Clemson.

They are back up to 14 commits again for the 2025 class.

