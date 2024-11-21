|
Breaking: Top West Virginia prospect Tayveon Wilson announces Clemson commitment
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Huntington, WV (Huntington HS) Class: 2026
#– Overall, #– WR, #– WV
#44 WR, #2 WV
2026 Huntington, West Virginia receiver Tayveon Wilson announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
247Sports has Wilson as the No. 2 prospect in the state of West Virginia. Although a wide receiver in high school, Wilson (6-3 205) is being targeted as a tight end by the Tigers, where he was Clemson's first 2026 offer at the position over the summer. He joins a four-man 2026 class for Clemson currently, along with 4-star athlete Shavar Young Jr. and quarterbacks Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley. Wilson visited Clemson earlier this season and also made stops at West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State this fall also. He is also a standout baseball and basketball player. Clemson is 11th in the early 2026 247Sports Team Composite Rankings. The HD Media Week One Affiliated Trades Commission Player of the Week goes to Huntington’s Tayveon Wilson! Wilson was effective in every way against Hurricane last Friday!
Wilson posted 109 yards from scrimmage and 2 TD’s while blocking a potential game-tying FG! #wvprepfb pic.twitter.com/GDSUOgWuDZ
