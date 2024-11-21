BREAKING

Tayveon Wilson is Clemson's latest tight end commitment.
Breaking: Top West Virginia prospect Tayveon Wilson announces Clemson commitment
by - 2024 Nov 21 16:32
Tayveon Wilson Photo
Tayveon Wilson - Tight End
TigerNet: (3.30)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 205   Hometown: Huntington, WV (Huntington HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#– Overall, #– WR, #– WV
24/7:
#44 WR, #2 WV

2026 Huntington, West Virginia receiver Tayveon Wilson announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.

247Sports has Wilson as the No. 2 prospect in the state of West Virginia. Although a wide receiver in high school, Wilson (6-3 205) is being targeted as a tight end by the Tigers, where he was Clemson's first 2026 offer at the position over the summer.

He joins a four-man 2026 class for Clemson currently, along with 4-star athlete Shavar Young Jr. and quarterbacks Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley.

Wilson visited Clemson earlier this season and also made stops at West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State this fall also.

He is also a standout baseball and basketball player.

Clemson is 11th in the early 2026 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

