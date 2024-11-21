247Sports has Wilson as the No. 2 prospect in the state of West Virginia. Although a wide receiver in high school, Wilson (6-3 205) is being targeted as a tight end by the Tigers, where he was Clemson's first 2026 offer at the position over the summer.

He joins a four-man 2026 class for Clemson currently, along with 4-star athlete Shavar Young Jr. and quarterbacks Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley.

Wilson visited Clemson earlier this season and also made stops at West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State this fall also.

He is also a standout baseball and basketball player.

Clemson is 11th in the early 2026 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.