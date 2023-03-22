5-star WR has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Bryant Wesco is rated as a 5-star by 247Sports and has Clemson in his top schools group.

5-star WR Bryant Wesco has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Mar 22, Wed 17:24
Bryant Wesco - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Midlothian, TX (Midlothian HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#192 Overall, #27 WR, #31 TX
Rivals:
#165 Overall, #21 WR, #31 TX
24/7:
#9 Overall, #3 WR, #1 TX

A recent Clemson offer has the Tigers in his top group now.

Midlothian, Texas' Bryant Wesco picked up a Clemson offer a week ago after a stop by campus.

Wesco was rated as a 5-star prospect and top-10 in the nation (9) by 247Sports this week.

Wesco's complete list also includes Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, LSU and Arkansas as well.

Wesco tallied 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

