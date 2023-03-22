5-star WR has Clemson in top schools

|
5-star WR Bryant Wesco has Clemson in top schools
|2023 Mar 22, Wed 17:24-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Bryant Wesco - Wide Receiver
TigerNet:
(4.49)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Midlothian, TX (Midlothian HS) Class: 2024
#165 Overall, #21 WR, #31 TX
#9 Overall, #3 WR, #1 TX
A recent Clemson offer has the Tigers in his top group now.
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Midlothian, TX (Midlothian HS) Class: 2024
ESPN:
#192 Overall, #27 WR, #31 TX
#192 Overall, #27 WR, #31 TX
Rivals:
#165 Overall, #21 WR, #31 TX
24/7:
#9 Overall, #3 WR, #1 TX
A recent Clemson offer has the Tigers in his top group now.
Midlothian, Texas' Bryant Wesco picked up a Clemson offer a week ago after a stop by campus. Wesco was rated as a 5-star prospect and top-10 in the nation (9) by 247Sports this week. Wesco's complete list also includes Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, LSU and Arkansas as well. Wesco tallied 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
Midlothian, Texas' Bryant Wesco picked up a Clemson offer a week ago after a stop by campus.
Wesco was rated as a 5-star prospect and top-10 in the nation (9) by 247Sports this week.
Wesco's complete list also includes Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, LSU and Arkansas as well.
Wesco tallied 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
Tags: Clemson Football, Bryant Wesco
- Anyone else remember when CNBC -
- Our Gals are hosting The Clemson Invitational . . . -
- 3 NCAATs in 13 years. -
- Turk Pettit will “Tee It Up” shortly . . . -
- Now drive 30 minutes down I-75... -
- Staley griping about coverage of women's basketball and in -
- Ladies Playing Florida …. Let’s Fill Littlejohn -
- There's a Waffle House just past the right field wall at -
- 6-2 Tigers win, with 5 hits -
- This sums it up -
- Clemson Baseball Wins It 6-2!!!! -
- I was amazed to hear that we have almost installed the entire offense -
- 6-2 Tigers with some aggressive base running! -
- Baseball Update -
- Grice -
- Is there a bigger indictment of Brownell's basketball program than -
- KSU's DH just needs triple to hit for the cycle -
- Is Jarrell supposedly . . . -
- Man, Allen is throwing a lot of 58 foot pitches tonight. -
- Tie Game -
- Congratulations MfO . . . -
- I'm sorry. I just had the thought that we were seeing -
- tied up 1-1 solo bomb for ksu -
- If you are keeping up with -
- sac fly scores 1, almost thrown out at 3rd before -
- Beautiful day for baseball -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Roberts, McCoy Earn End of Year Indoor ACC Awards -
- WATCH: Chase Hunter highlights -
- Vegas odds and props for NCAA Tournament -
- WBB: Clemson vs. Florida NIT Preview -
- Clemson players learning business in Beverly Hills -
- Clemson Finishes Fourth in Linger Longer Invitational -
- No.22/14 Clemson Set to Host Presbyterian -
- ACC Notes and Upcoming Schedule -
- Tigers Ranked No. 33 in latest ITA rankings -
- No. 1 RB sets Clemson visit -
- Clemson vs. UVA Softball highlights -
- 4-star Texan lineman sets Clemson visit -
- Tickets Now on Sale for ACC Baseball Championship -
- Tigers Split Doubleheader on Sunday -
- Clemson Concludes Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational -
- That Was the Worst Loss in the History of College Basketball -
- No.24/14 Clemson set to host Radford -
- Clemson returns to course at Linger Longer Sunday -
- Vegas odds on Saturday's NCAA games -
- Tigers defeat No. 25 Syracuse -
- Tiger Pregame Show 20th Season Vlog: Episode 10-Louisville -
- Vegas odds on Round of 32 games -
- Tigers Begin Outdoor Season at Yellow Jacket Invitational -
- ACC Notes and Upcoming Schedule -
- WTEN: Tigers Host Three Weekend Matches -
- Tigers Drop Match to Georgia Tech -
- No. 24 Clemson Continues ACC Play Against No. 4 BC -
- Updated NCAA Tournament Game Lines -
- Round of 64 Props -
- Photo: Morehead St. practicing at Littlejohn -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Former Clemson offensive coordinator hired by SEC rival
- Clemson guard entering transfer portal
- Uiagalelei talks difficult transfer decision, what Oregon State opportunity brings vs. Clemson
- Nation's top linebacker recaps Clemson scrimmage visit, seeing Venables
- Morehead State stuns cold-shooting Clemson in NIT opener
- What we've learned through the first half of Clemson spring practice
- Stadium Scrimmage Insider: Woods ahead of Bresee and Wilkins
- Two Clemson games featured in 11 most 'intimidating' 2023 environments
- Twitter reacts to Clemson losing in first round of NIT
- Former Clemson defender signs with Panthers
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<