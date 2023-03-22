5-star WR has Clemson in top schools

Midlothian, Texas' Bryant Wesco picked up a Clemson offer a week ago after a stop by campus.

Wesco was rated as a 5-star prospect and top-10 in the nation (9) by 247Sports this week.

Wesco's complete list also includes Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, LSU and Arkansas as well.

Wesco tallied 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.