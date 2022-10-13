4-star Utah lineman announces Clemson offer

Spencer Fano Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.68) (4.68)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 270 Hometown: Provo, UT (Timpview HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#246 Overall, #21 OT, #4 UT #246 Overall, #21 OT, #4 UT Rivals:

#186 Overall, #19 OT, #3 UT #186 Overall, #19 OT, #3 UT 24/7:

#140 Overall, #14 OT, #2 UT #140 Overall, #14 OT, #2 UT 6-5270Provo, UT (Timpview HS)2023

Four-star Provo, Utah 2023 offensive tackle Spencer Fano announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"I am extremely humbled and BLESSED to have received an offer from Clemson University!! Can’t wait to come out, go Tigers!!" Fano said on Twitter.

He is rated as high as the No. 140 player overall, No. 14 offensive tackle overall and the No. 2 player out of Utah.

Fano has 25 reported offers thus far, including BYU, Michigan, Utah and Oregon from a top-4 group released in late September.

I am extremely humbled and BLESSED to have received an offer from Clemson university!! Can’t wait to come out, go tigers!! #allin 🐅🐅🐅@T_BirdFootball @DonnyAtuaia pic.twitter.com/cQmYQXpsOP — Spencer Fano (@FanoSpencer) October 13, 2022