4-star Utah lineman announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Oct 13, Thu 16:06
Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 270   Hometown: Provo, UT (Timpview HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#246 Overall, #21 OT, #4 UT
Rivals:
#186 Overall, #19 OT, #3 UT
24/7:
#140 Overall, #14 OT, #2 UT

Four-star Provo, Utah 2023 offensive tackle Spencer Fano announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"I am extremely humbled and BLESSED to have received an offer from Clemson University!! Can’t wait to come out, go Tigers!!" Fano said on Twitter.

He is rated as high as the No. 140 player overall, No. 14 offensive tackle overall and the No. 2 player out of Utah.

Fano has 25 reported offers thus far, including BYU, Michigan, Utah and Oregon from a top-4 group released in late September.

Read all 38 replies
