Report: 4-star safety sets commitment date

Four-star safety Ricardo Jones will reportedly pick between Clemson and Florida State on June 27.
Four-star safety Ricardo Jones will reportedly pick between Clemson and Florida State on June 27.

4-star safety Ricardo Jones sets commitment date
by - 2023 Jun 16, Fri 13:11
Ricardo Jones Photo
Ricardo Jones - Safety
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Northside HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#126 Overall, #8 S, #20 GA
Rivals:
#166 Overall, #13 S, #21 GA
24/7:
#150 Overall, #12 S, #21 GA

Four-star Warner Robins, Georgia safety Ricardo Jones has set his commitment date, according to On3 recruiting insider Chad Simmons.

Jones is said to be deciding between Clemson and Florida State and will make that call on June 27. Jones has had a projection to Clemson from another recruiting site with 247Sports.

Jones is rated as high as the No. 8 safety in the nation, No. 126 overall and the No. 20 player from Georgia (ESPN).

He received a Clemson offer on March 10.

Jones totaled six interceptions and eight pass breakups as a junior.

Top Clemson News of the Week