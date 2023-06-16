Report: 4-star safety sets commitment date

Jones is said to be deciding between Clemson and Florida State and will make that call on June 27. Jones has had a projection to Clemson from another recruiting site with 247Sports.

Jones is rated as high as the No. 8 safety in the nation, No. 126 overall and the No. 20 player from Georgia (ESPN).

He received a Clemson offer on March 10.

Jones totaled six interceptions and eight pass breakups as a junior.