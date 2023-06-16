Report: 4-star safety sets commitment date

|
4-star safety Ricardo Jones sets commitment date
|2023 Jun 16, Fri 13:11-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Northside HS) Class: 2024
#126 Overall, #8 S, #20 GA
#166 Overall, #13 S, #21 GA
#150 Overall, #12 S, #21 GA
Four-star Warner Robins, Georgia safety
Ricardo Jones has set his commitment date, according to On3 recruiting insider Chad Simmons.
Jones is said to be deciding between Clemson and Florida State and will make that call on June 27. Jones has had a projection to Clemson from another recruiting site with 247Sports. Jones is rated as high as the No. 8 safety in the nation, No. 126 overall and the No. 20 player from Georgia (ESPN). He received a Clemson offer on March 10. Jones totaled six interceptions and eight pass breakups as a junior. 🚨NEW🚨 4-star safety Ricardo Jones will make his college decision on June 27 and will choose between Clemson and Florida State.
More from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/oqiCBDbPKV pic.twitter.com/JGuZ2pmsjp
Jones is said to be deciding between Clemson and Florida State and will make that call on June 27. Jones has had a projection to Clemson from another recruiting site with 247Sports.
Jones is rated as high as the No. 8 safety in the nation, No. 126 overall and the No. 20 player from Georgia (ESPN).
He received a Clemson offer on March 10.
Jones totaled six interceptions and eight pass breakups as a junior.
🚨NEW🚨 4-star safety Ricardo Jones will make his college decision on June 27 and will choose between Clemson and Florida State.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Pork Chop impresses Dabo Swinney during camp session
- Clemson RB commit Gideon Davidson: From Ghana to Clemson, in his own words
- Lineman commit says Clemson sells itself, expects "great" 2024 class
- Running back offer highlights an afternoon of familiar names and faces
- More notes and nuggets from camp: Sammy Brown plays locally in August
- Former Tiger returns to Clemson as Director of Basketball Strength and Conditioning
- Top QB throws for the Clemson coaches
- Clemson RB ranked Top 5 in college football
- Offensive lineman shows he's different by noticing what Clemson has on the walls
- USA TODAY releases finances chart for Clemson, peers in recent fiscal year
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<