4-star Tucker, Georgia defensive end CJ Jackson has Clemson in his top group.
4-star Tucker, Georgia defensive end CJ Jackson has Clemson in his top group.

4-star Peach State defender CJ Jackson has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 May 31, Wed 18:52
CJ Jackson - Defensive End
Height: 6-3   Weight: 225   Hometown: Tucker, GA (Tucker HS)   Class: 2024
#241 Overall, #27 DE, #35 GA
#172 Overall, #12 WDE, #25 GA
#24 Edge, #38 GA

One of the top defenders out of Georgia has Clemson in his top schools.

Four-star Tucker, Georgia defensive end CJ Jackson included the ACC's Tigers in a Top 10 on Wednesday.

Jackson's full Top 10 is Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Georgia, LSU and Colorado.

He is rated as high as No. 172 overall and the No. 12 weakside defensive end (Rivals).

Tucker received an offer last November from Clemson.

ACC announces game times for early season Clemson football games
ACC announces game times for early season Clemson football games
No. 1 overall prospect is Clemson's first reported 2025 offer
No. 1 overall prospect is Clemson's first reported 2025 offer
ACC Network to feature three straight days of games to kickoff 2023 college football season
ACC Network to feature three straight days of games to kickoff 2023 college football season
Clemson pitcher named All-American, Gold Glove recipient
Clemson pitcher named All-American, Gold Glove recipient
