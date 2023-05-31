|
4-star Peach State defender CJ Jackson has Clemson in top schools
Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Hometown: Tucker, GA (Tucker HS) Class: 2024
#241 Overall, #27 DE, #35 GA
#172 Overall, #12 WDE, #25 GA
#24 Edge, #38 GA
One of the top defenders out of Georgia has Clemson in his top schools.
Four-star Tucker, Georgia defensive end CJ Jackson included the ACC's Tigers in a Top 10 on Wednesday. Jackson's full Top 10 is Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Georgia, LSU and Colorado. He is rated as high as No. 172 overall and the No. 12 weakside defensive end (Rivals). Tucker received an offer last November from Clemson. Where’s Home? @ChadSimmons_ @RustyMansell_ @SWiltfong247 @JeremyO_Johnson @DemetricDWarren @Rivals @On3Recruits @Andrew_Ivins @TuckerFootball pic.twitter.com/Jro9qUG1Bb
Four-star Tucker, Georgia defensive end CJ Jackson included the ACC's Tigers in a Top 10 on Wednesday.
Jackson's full Top 10 is Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Georgia, LSU and Colorado.
He is rated as high as No. 172 overall and the No. 12 weakside defensive end (Rivals).
Tucker received an offer last November from Clemson.
Where’s Home? @ChadSimmons_ @RustyMansell_ @SWiltfong247 @JeremyO_Johnson @DemetricDWarren @Rivals @On3Recruits @Andrew_Ivins @TuckerFootball pic.twitter.com/Jro9qUG1Bb— Christopher (CJ🎰) Jackson (@CJ_jackson21) May 31, 2023
