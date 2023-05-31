Four-star Tucker, Georgia defensive end CJ Jackson included the ACC's Tigers in a Top 10 on Wednesday.

Jackson's full Top 10 is Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Georgia, LSU and Colorado.

He is rated as high as No. 172 overall and the No. 12 weakside defensive end (Rivals).

Tucker received an offer last November from Clemson.