4-star OT sets summer Clemson visit
Height: 6-7 Weight: 285 Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS) Class: 2026
#137 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
#210 Overall, #23 OT, #9 OH
#24 OT, #13 OH
The summer schedule is set.
2026 OT Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace is heading back to Clemson in May. One of the top tackles in Ohio is also adding summer visits to Ohio State and Penn State, but will begin his trips with the Tigers. Guthrie has told TigerNet that Clemson was in his top three schools, and it is safe to assume that the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions round out that list. 🚨NEWS🚨 Elite OT Adam Guthrie has locked in official visits to Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State, @SWiltfong_ reports✈️
Guthrie ranks No. 37 NATL. (No. 7 OT) in the 2026 On300.
Read: https://t.co/MMJAnxhHGv pic.twitter.com/jop4NQGZ3k
