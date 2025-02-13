CLEMSON RECRUITING

Adam Guthrie is also adding summer visits to Ohio State and Penn State, but will begin his trips with the Tigers.
4-star OT sets summer Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 47 minutes ago
Adam Guthrie Photo
Adam Guthrie - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 285   Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#137 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
Rivals:
#210 Overall, #23 OT, #9 OH
24/7:
#24 OT, #13 OH

The summer schedule is set.

2026 OT Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace is heading back to Clemson in May.

One of the top tackles in Ohio is also adding summer visits to Ohio State and Penn State, but will begin his trips with the Tigers.

Guthrie has told TigerNet that Clemson was in his top three schools, and it is safe to assume that the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions round out that list.

