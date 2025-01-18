CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kaden Gebhardt is rated as high as the No. 215 prospect overall and a 4-star on 247Sports.
4-star Ohio safety announces Clemson offer after visit
by - 2025 Jan 18 17:38
Kaden Gebhardt - Safety
Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS)   Class: 2026
#215 Overall, #17 S, #8 OH

Four-star 2026 Olentangy High School (Ohio) safety Kaden Gebhardt announced a Clemson offer after a campus visit Saturday.

"After a great visit and conversations with Coach Swinney and @CoachConn, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Gebhardt said Saturday on social media.

He is rated as high as the No. 215 prospect overall and a 4-star on 247Sports.

Gebhardt totaled 94 tackles (6 TFL) with two interceptions and five pass breakups last season.

His reported offer list to date also includes Ohio State, Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, Michigan State and Wisconsin among more Power conference schools.

Tyler Grisham pays a visit to highly touted WR
4-star Ohio safety announces Clemson offer after visit
WATCH: Clemson vs. Pitt Condensed Game
