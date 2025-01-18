|
4-star Ohio safety announces Clemson offer after visit
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS) Class: 2026
#215 Overall, #17 S, #8 OH
Four-star 2026 Olentangy High School (Ohio) safety Kaden Gebhardt announced a Clemson offer after a campus visit Saturday.
"After a great visit and conversations with Coach Swinney and @CoachConn, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Gebhardt said Saturday on social media. He is rated as high as the No. 215 prospect overall and a 4-star on 247Sports. Gebhardt totaled 94 tackles (6 TFL) with two interceptions and five pass breakups last season. His reported offer list to date also includes Ohio State, Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, Michigan State and Wisconsin among more Power conference schools. After a great visit and conversations with Coach Swinney and @CoachConn I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!🐅@Coach_TomAllen @nolanturner02 @Kstaff07 @AllenTrieu @MohrRecruiting @SWiltfong_ @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @CoachSlater25 @thompsonfbcoach… pic.twitter.com/LguSirtuMa
"After a great visit and conversations with Coach Swinney and @CoachConn, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Gebhardt said Saturday on social media.
He is rated as high as the No. 215 prospect overall and a 4-star on 247Sports.
Gebhardt totaled 94 tackles (6 TFL) with two interceptions and five pass breakups last season.
His reported offer list to date also includes Ohio State, Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, Michigan State and Wisconsin among more Power conference schools.
After a great visit and conversations with Coach Swinney and @CoachConn I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!🐅@Coach_TomAllen @nolanturner02 @Kstaff07 @AllenTrieu @MohrRecruiting @SWiltfong_ @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @CoachSlater25 @thompsonfbcoach… pic.twitter.com/LguSirtuMa— Kaden Gebhardt 4⭐️ S/ATH (@kaden_gebhardt) January 18, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson working on deal with top defensive coordinator target
- Reacting to Tom Allen as Clemson's next defensive coordinator
- Former Clemson defender believes Tom Allen is "home run hire"
- Tom Allen confirmed as Clemson's defensive coordinator
- Clemson defensive lineman puts in NCAA waiver claim for sixth year
- Swinney announces staff restructuring, changes to recruiting assignments
- Department of Education drops a grenade in laps of ADs: How could it affect Clemson?
- The "new guy" has to hit the ground running
- Former Clemson offensive coordinator steps away from Texas State
- Clemson placed highly in early 'way-too-early' rankings
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<