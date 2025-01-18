4-star Ohio safety announces Clemson offer after visit

"After a great visit and conversations with Coach Swinney and @CoachConn, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Gebhardt said Saturday on social media.

He is rated as high as the No. 215 prospect overall and a 4-star on 247Sports.

Gebhardt totaled 94 tackles (6 TFL) with two interceptions and five pass breakups last season.

His reported offer list to date also includes Ohio State, Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, Michigan State and Wisconsin among more Power conference schools.