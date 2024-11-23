4-star defender announces Clemson decommitment, flip to another ACC school

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tae Harris has found a new home in the ACC, at Georgia Tech.
4-star defender Tae Harris announces Clemson decommitment, flip to another ACC school
by - 2024 Nov 23 11:10
Clemson suffered another prominent decommitment on the defensive side for the 2025 class.

Following reports he was set to flip to Georgia Tech Friday, 4-star cornerback Tae Harris announced just that, saying that he is ready "to make history" with the Yellow Jackets.

Harris committed to Clemson originally in March.

Harris holds Top 50 overall ratings for both Rivals (43) and ESPN (48), as a Top 10 prospect out of Georgia. Harris jumped into the Top 100 rated prospect for ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports over the summer.

He is the second decommitment at cornerback this month, bringing the reported number of commits to zero there now for Clemson’s 2025 class. Graceson Littleton decommitted from the Tigers to start November and then later committed to Texas.

Harris had also indicated that he would compete in college track and field competitions, as a standout there in the 100m and 200m at the GHSA 4A level.

With 13 commitments now, Clemson is 29th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings (10th in average rating per pledge).


